Missouri Valley Conference cancels remainder of spring sports

CARBONDALE — Any hope of competing for a Missouri Valley Conference championship — the only thing left to play for this spring after the NCAA announced Thursday it was canceling all of its championships for the rest of the 2019-20 school year — died on Friday for Southern Illinois University's 300-plus student-athletes.
The Valley announced it was canceling all intercollegiate competitions, including the league championships, through the end of the school year on Friday because of concerns about the coronavirus. SIU was scheduled to host the MVC baseball tournament later this spring. The decision was made by the MVC Presidents Council, with the "well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind," according to a statement from the league. SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said a part of her wanted to postpone that life-changing decision, but, she, ultimately, voted to recommend that move in a conference call with other league ADs, she said Friday.
"Go a few weeks down the road and then re-assess, but we do not know where that might lead us," Jarnigan said. "We don't know where the next hour is going to lead us, so, part of me was hopeful that we might be able to kick the can down the road and then see where we're at two weeks from now. We might be status quo, where it would be unfair to compete. It could be worse. It could be a completely different scenario, but that was the hardest part, we just don't know."
It was the end of a frantic three days that twisted the Salukis' athletes in knots.
Thrower Alexis Roberson, one of the top weight throwers in the country, was on her way to the plane that would take her to the Division I indoor track and field championships in New Mexico when she was informed the season was over Wednesday.
On Wednesday night, after beating Southeast Missouri State for its fifth straight victory, the 12-6 SIU baseball team walked off the field to the news that the NBA had suspended its season.
"And that's the moment it got my mind thinking 'This may really be something that impacts us. This might be something serious,'" SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes said. "Once that came out, every hour it was something new. An email or a text message. It was just so fast. On Thursday morning, I get to the office, and I call Dan (Hartleb) over at Illinois, and I asked 'What's your guys' plans?' and he said they wouldn't be able to leave campus without the administration's approval. It became more evident that this was much bigger than an NCAA thing, to a few teams saying they couldn't play, and from there it became a snowball effect."
On Thursday morning, the Big East men's basketball tournament kicked off, with the Big 10, SEC, ACC and Pac-12 events to follow. SIU's women's basketball team, the seventh seed at the MVC tournament in Moline, woke up expecting to eat breakfast, go to the pregame shootaround at the TaxSlayer Center, and play 10th-seeded Evansville at 7 p.m. By early afternoon Thursday, all five of those men's tournaments had been called off, and the Salukis, who were just walking up to the court for their shootaround, were informed the Hoops in the Heartland was over before it started.
MLB spring training was shut down, and Opening Day was postponed. The Players Championship golf tournament was canceled. The NCAA canceled March Madness and the College World Series.
The NJCAA postponed its men's basketball tournament in Kansas, which John A. Logan College qualified for, to late April.
And on Friday, The Masters was postponed, and the MVC announced its 10 league teams would only be able to practice for the rest of the season.
Fortunately, there may be light at the end of the tunnel. The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee sent an email Friday notifying schools it intends to extend the eligibility of athletes on spring sports teams by one year to make up for the season lost. The details of how the new eligibility will work are still being worked out, but SIU's seniors could have another shot to chase that elusive NCAA championship in 2021.
"I think for the spring sports athletes, its a good idea," Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said Friday. "I like the idea of some kind of a make-good there and that's the way to do it."
— Associated Press contributed to this story
