Missouri Valley Conference cancels remainder of spring sports

It was the end of a frantic three days that twisted the Salukis' athletes in knots.

Thrower Alexis Roberson, one of the top weight throwers in the country, was on her way to the plane that would take her to the Division I indoor track and field championships in New Mexico when she was informed the season was over Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, after beating Southeast Missouri State for its fifth straight victory, the 12-6 SIU baseball team walked off the field to the news that the NBA had suspended its season.

"And that's the moment it got my mind thinking 'This may really be something that impacts us. This might be something serious,'" SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes said. "Once that came out, every hour it was something new. An email or a text message. It was just so fast. On Thursday morning, I get to the office, and I call Dan (Hartleb) over at Illinois, and I asked 'What's your guys' plans?' and he said they wouldn't be able to leave campus without the administration's approval. It became more evident that this was much bigger than an NCAA thing, to a few teams saying they couldn't play, and from there it became a snowball effect."