Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Famer Rich Herrin dies

CARBONDALE — Rich Herrin, the man who went straight from Benton High School to leading the SIU men's basketball program in 1985, died late Christmas Day at the age of 87, according to a family friend.

SIU Athletics confirmed the news this morning. Herrin won 521 games at Benton High School between 1960-85 before taking over the Salukis, who had won 56 games their previous five seasons, combined. His first club went 8-20, but in his fourth season, he led SIU to the NIT, its first postseason appearance in 12 years. His 1992-93 club won the first of three straight Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments, the only three-peat in league history even today, for SIU's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years

Herrin's 225 wins at SIU between 1985-98 are second in school history behind William McAndrew (303), and rank seventh in Valley history. Herrin went 225-174 at SIU, with 111 MVC wins, the eighth-most in league history. He was inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame in 2000 and the MVC Hall of Fame in 2010. The Benton native won over 670 games in the high school ranks at Benton, Okawville and Marion, and coached Morthland College in West Frankfort before the school closed in 2018.