Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Famer Richard "Itchy" Jones demanded the best from his players

Jones had unique ways of developing his players' skills, too.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We used to practice in the arena, up on the concourse, and we had two cages that we had to put up in there and take down every day," Hartleb said. "They weren't windows, but there was a covering that would allow some natural light to come through, and it had yellowed over time. He used to take these yellow dimpled balls, and he would fungo them at the catchers to block, and you could not see 'em coming out of the yellow coverings, so you just hoped he would hit you in the chest off the bounce rather than in the head. You had to concentrate."

The Salukis reached 10 NCAA regionals and qualified for the College World Series three times under Jones between 1970-90, finishing second in the nation in 1971 and third in 1974 and 1977. His 738-345-6 record still stands as the best record in program history. Jones, 82, a Herrin native who was recruited by Glenn "Abe" Martin, won 474 games in 15 years at Illinois. The Fighting Illini won two Big Ten titles and reached the NCAA regionals in 1998 and 2000. His 1,212 career wins at SIU and Illinois ranked top 20 in Division I history when he retired (Jones also won 30 games at MacMurray College between 1966-68).

Fifteen years after he retired, Jones will be inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.