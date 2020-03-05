Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Famer Richard "Itchy" Jones demanded the best from his players

CARBONDALE — Before playing the games, of which he won 474 in 21 years as SIU's baseball coach, Richard "Itchy" Jones wanted his players to be able to multitask. And practice was his classroom.
"He was very organized. I still think back about our practices and how much we got accomplished during practice," SIU Hall of Fame outfielder John Hoscheidt said. "There was no standing around at all. After you took your swings in the cage, then you were practicing your baserunning, and you were practicing balls in the dirt and stealing second. You were practicing if the ball was hit behind you, you'd run, if it was in front of you, you'd hold. Getting jumps off the pitchers. In between pitches I would be getting fungos in the outfield. It was just constantly working on things, and the key was always doing things the right way. There were no shortcuts."
And there was no doubt if you tried to take a shortcut, Jones saw you, according to former Saluki catcher Dan Hartleb. Hartleb, in his 15th year as the head coach at the University of Illinois, played two years for Jones and coached with him for 17 before taking over for him in Champaign in 2005.
"There were high expectations during practice, and he saw everything," Hartleb said. "You would think he wasn't paying attention to something and the next thing you know you'd hear his voice because he had great vision and could multitask as well as anyone I've ever seen."
Jones had unique ways of developing his players' skills, too.
You have free articles remaining.
"We used to practice in the arena, up on the concourse, and we had two cages that we had to put up in there and take down every day," Hartleb said. "They weren't windows, but there was a covering that would allow some natural light to come through, and it had yellowed over time. He used to take these yellow dimpled balls, and he would fungo them at the catchers to block, and you could not see 'em coming out of the yellow coverings, so you just hoped he would hit you in the chest off the bounce rather than in the head. You had to concentrate."
The Salukis reached 10 NCAA regionals and qualified for the College World Series three times under Jones between 1970-90, finishing second in the nation in 1971 and third in 1974 and 1977. His 738-345-6 record still stands as the best record in program history. Jones, 82, a Herrin native who was recruited by Glenn "Abe" Martin, won 474 games in 15 years at Illinois. The Fighting Illini won two Big Ten titles and reached the NCAA regionals in 1998 and 2000. His 1,212 career wins at SIU and Illinois ranked top 20 in Division I history when he retired (Jones also won 30 games at MacMurray College between 1966-68).
Fifteen years after he retired, Jones will be inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame.
"I thought it was important to have players that have good discipline, self-control, a good work ethic, and be willing to learn," Jones said. "I talked to a lot of them (Wednesday), and they're out in business, like Hoscheidt, Stan Mann, and they all sit and reference back to that we learned a lot about baseball and we also learned a lot about life."
Jones will join Mike Prior (Illinois State/baseball, football), Bill Mueller (Missouri State/baseball), Kylie Hutson (Indiana State/track & field), basketball star Larry Humes (Evansville) and the great Phog Allen (Kansas/basketball coach) in the 2020 MVC Hall of Fame class Friday morning.
Former players called the honor long overdue for Jones, who coached 21 players that reached the major leagues. Bill Lyons, who played two years with the St. Louis Cardinals, was one of them.
"There's three people that really helped me get to where I got to. One is my high school basketball coach, Itch and then Jim Fregosi, who I played several years in Triple-A with him," Lyons said. "They were always about the game, not about them, about the game. Itch has been a huge influence on what I did in baseball and then since then. He's a man of principle. He sticks to his guns. He knows what he knows, and he's able to teach it. A lot of where I got to is due to him."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman