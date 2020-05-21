Missouri Valley Football Conference | Newest addition known for history, hockey

CARBONDALE — When North Dakota football coach Dale Lennon interviewed for SIU's opening in 2007, a member of the search committee asked him if he could handle leading a program that wasn't the kingpin of the athletic department.
Lennon, who led his alma mater to the 2001 Division II national championship, smiled, and said "Have you ever heard of the University of North Dakota hockey program?"
The Missouri Valley Football Conference's newest addition will be the only one known more for its history and hockey than its gridiron prowess. And that's saying a lot after 18 postseason appearances by the football team, including two in the last four years as a Division I program.
"It's a very prestigious school that kind of has an Ivy League feel," said Lennon, a 1985 UND graduate who coached the Salukis for eight years. "Beautiful campus in the summer. It has a lot of similarities to Southern Illinois. When I went to Southern Illinois, the things that were similar, it also had one of the best aviation schools in the country, the law school is very good. The medical school at UND is incredible."
UND had more than 13,500 students last year, with kids from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. It was founded six years before North Dakota became a state. Part of the North Dakota University System, which includes 11 publicly-supported schools, it offers more than 250 majors, including 40 online degrees and 80 graduate programs.
Located in Grand Forks, a city of more than 60,000 people located 81 miles north of Fargo, UND spans 548 acres.
"The city and the institution obviously need each other, and need each other to work well, and that's what we certainly have in Grand Forks," UND athletic director Bill Chaves said. "Everybody in town is dialed into what is going on with the University of North Dakota, in general, and North Dakota athletics."
The Fighting Hawks football program started out in Division I as an independent. One of the charter members of the Division II North Central Conference with South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Creighton in the 1920s, UND moved up to the highest level just 12 years ago. They joined the Big Sky Conference in 2012 but left two years ago, playing the league's schools but competing as an independent.
The Fighting Hawks - they were known as the Fighting Sioux from the 1930s until the summer of 2012 - compete at a beautiful 12,283-seat dome called the Alerus Center that opened in 2001. But it pales in comparison to Ralph Engelstad Arena, a $104 million facility that opened the same year and is considered one of, it not the grandest, college hockey arenas in the country.
The home of the eight-time NCAA national champion hockey program doesn't have a single bleacher. All of its 11,634 seats are Kelly green leather with the old Sioux logo, with cherry wood arms and a cup holder. There are 48 luxury suites, a $2 million Daktronics scoreboard, and a TV ring that is 900 feet long and three feet tall right in the center of it all.
One of the toughest tickets in the state, the UND hockey team averaged 11,300 fans this year. The Fighting Hawks' faithful have led Division I hockey in total attendance and average attendance the last nine years, and have a waiting list for season tickets. The hockey program went Division I in 1946, but the rest of UND's programs only changed eight years ago. UND's hockey program competes in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which has Minnesota-Duluth, Western Michigan, Denver, St. Cloud State (Minnesota), Omaha, Colorado College and Miami of Ohio. UND's other 15 sports joined the Summit League in 2018.
"Hockey is in a different category," Lennon said. "You have the Ralph Engelstad Foundation, which provided the gift for the arena. They've been selling out for how many years, so that's one of the toughest tickets to get in the state of North Dakota, including NDSU football. As a football guy, you accept that."
