Missouri Valley Football Conference | Newest addition known for history, hockey

Located in Grand Forks, a city of more than 60,000 people located 81 miles north of Fargo, UND spans 548 acres.

"The city and the institution obviously need each other, and need each other to work well, and that's what we certainly have in Grand Forks," UND athletic director Bill Chaves said. "Everybody in town is dialed into what is going on with the University of North Dakota, in general, and North Dakota athletics."

The Fighting Hawks football program started out in Division I as an independent. One of the charter members of the Division II North Central Conference with South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Creighton in the 1920s, UND moved up to the highest level just 12 years ago. They joined the Big Sky Conference in 2012 but left two years ago, playing the league's schools but competing as an independent.

The Fighting Hawks - they were known as the Fighting Sioux from the 1930s until the summer of 2012 - compete at a beautiful 12,283-seat dome called the Alerus Center that opened in 2001. But it pales in comparison to Ralph Engelstad Arena, a $104 million facility that opened the same year and is considered one of, it not the grandest, college hockey arenas in the country.