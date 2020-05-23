Missouri Valley Football Conference | UND a playoff contender with attacking defense, homefield advantage

CARBONDALE — North Dakota's playoff team from a year ago, which played a Big Sky Conference schedule even though it was an independent, might have reached the postseason out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, too.
Playing the toughest schedule in the FCS, according to preseason numbers, the Fighting Hawks beat only one playoff team but competed against three. Their 16-12 win over Montana State on Oct. 26 last year likely got them into the playoffs for the second time in the last four years. Their defense might give them a chance to get in again this fall.
Senior cornerback Jordan Canady, the team's second-leading tackler last season, is one of eight potential returning starters on that side of the ball for seventh-year coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert.
"We feel like he can really have a strong season for us," said Schweigert, a former defensive coordinator under Dale Lennon at SIU. "Jackson Turner, an outside backer, is another guy who is going to be an impact player on our defense, and then Evan Holm, who only played four games last year is back for his senior year at corner. We're going to have to be really good in the secondary in supporting the run."
With a similar 3-4 system to the one he ran with the Salukis during playoff runs in 2008 and 2009, Schweigert and new defensive coordinator Brett Holinka will bring an attacking unit into the MVFC. Holinka coached the outside linebackers last season, and moved up when former Saluki assistant coach Eric Schmidt left for Fresno State. Schmidt, who helped UND win the 2001 Division II national championship, said the Hawks should be competitive in their first year in the league.
"We want to play physical, and we're a little bit different right now as far as how we do that, with different personnel groups, but at the end of the day we still want to be able to control the clock and play physical," Schmidt said. "And then, defensively, we think that's really important if you want to be a championship football team. You gotta play with a lot of effort and desire, and be sound on the defensive side."
The Big Sky sent four teams to the playoffs, the same amount of teams the MVFC did, with Weber State and Montana State reaching the semifinals. Top-ranked North Dakota State, which won the national championship for the eighth time in the last nine years, has dominated Valley Football. One of their 16 wins last year was over UND in the second week of the season, 38-7.
The Hawks may be going from one of the best leagues in the country to the best.
"When we got in there to the Big Sky to when we left, Cal Davis is a lot better. Sacramento State is a much improved team," Schmidt said. "Eastern Washington is still Eastern Washington. The Montanas have gotten better over that time period and done a nice job, so, the league has gotten better from top to bottom, and now, going into the Missouri Valley, you got some tough places you gotta play and that kind of stuff, but North Dakota will be prepared and be ready to compete in that league, for sure."
UND's offense will undergo a significant rebuild after graduating its top passer, top rusher and top receiver. Four starting offensive linemen return, but the Hawks only got seven spring practices to try to develop a starting quarterback. Schweigert said he had to push a lot of that competition to the fall, with summer conditioning up in the air with the coronavirus pandemic.
"By the end of spring ball we had planned on having a depth chart with some guys in spots," he said. "It really was going to come down to who does it during the summer camp and leads the team, and gives us the best chance to win in the fall. We had two senior quarterbacks last year and they're both gone now, so now we gotta do a little bit different job of how we develop those guys."
Redshirt freshman Tommy Schuster played in three games last year, allowing him to keep a year of eligibility, and completed 18 of 34 passes. He threw for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
UND opens the 2020 season at home against Valparaiso and then heads to Kansas State. After their bye week, the Hawks will play their first MVFC game at Youngstown State on Sept. 26. They host SIU in the regular-season finale Nov. 21 in Grand Forks.
