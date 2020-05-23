Missouri Valley Football Conference | UND a playoff contender with attacking defense, homefield advantage

"We want to play physical, and we're a little bit different right now as far as how we do that, with different personnel groups, but at the end of the day we still want to be able to control the clock and play physical," Schmidt said. "And then, defensively, we think that's really important if you want to be a championship football team. You gotta play with a lot of effort and desire, and be sound on the defensive side."

The Big Sky sent four teams to the playoffs, the same amount of teams the MVFC did, with Weber State and Montana State reaching the semifinals. Top-ranked North Dakota State, which won the national championship for the eighth time in the last nine years, has dominated Valley Football. One of their 16 wins last year was over UND in the second week of the season, 38-7.

The Hawks may be going from one of the best leagues in the country to the best.

"When we got in there to the Big Sky to when we left, Cal Davis is a lot better. Sacramento State is a much improved team," Schmidt said. "Eastern Washington is still Eastern Washington. The Montanas have gotten better over that time period and done a nice job, so, the league has gotten better from top to bottom, and now, going into the Missouri Valley, you got some tough places you gotta play and that kind of stuff, but North Dakota will be prepared and be ready to compete in that league, for sure."