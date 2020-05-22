Missouri Valley Football Conference | UND excited about rekindling old rivalries, building new ones

CARBONDALE — Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert doesn't know his chartered flight company's attendants by name - who does? - but the seventh-year North Dakota football coach knows the drill.
Last season, competing against primarily Big Sky Conference opponents as an FCS independent, the Fighting Hawks took five private jets to games. They were able to drive to top-ranked North Dakota State in Week 2, a mere 81 miles from Grand Forks, but had to reach Washington state (Eastern Washington), Idaho (Idaho State), California (Cal Poly), Utah (Weber State) and Louisiana (Nicholls State) through its typical weekend. The team boarded a private plane Friday, played the game Saturday, and returned home sometimes early Sunday.
It will still have a few of those long weekends when it enters the Missouri Valley Football Conference this fall, but will finally have about as many flights as real road trips.
"There were some years when we didn't have a bus trip," Schweigert said. "Four of the six years in the Big Sky we didn't have a bus trip. We've never had more than one. It'll be a little different for us, but we'll still have a number of flights."
North Dakota's move to the MVFC will rekindle old rivalries, begin some new ones, and make the strongest FCS league in the country even better. For the first time since 2003, the Fighting Hawks will face all three of its oldest rivals in the same season, hosting South Dakota State on Oct. 3, hosting South Dakota on Oct. 31, and going to Fargo to face the defending FCS national champions Nov. 14.
"Having all four of the Dakotas in the league makes sense," MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito said. "It probably would have happened sooner than later. Eleven is a challenging number when it comes to scheduling, but the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. It seemed like the right time."
This fall will be a light reunion of the old North Central Conference, a Division II league that began in the 1920s and featured SDSU, NDSU, USD, UND and Creighton, among others. Northern Iowa joined in 1934 and left in 1978. NDSU and SDSU split in 2004, when both programs went Division I, ending series with UND that stretched from 1945 (NDSU) and 1949 (SDSU). UND and USD followed them into Division I four years later.
Now, for the foreseeable future, the team built to win in the midwest actually gets to play there.
"We're just really excited about going to a midwest league," Schweigert said. "We feel like it's where we belong. You want to recruit midwest guys, and now we're playing in a midwest league, and we feel like it's the best fit."
UND will have to wait until 2022 to play Indiana State for the first time, as the MVFC schedules on two-year cycles with byes, but will take on Missouri State for the first time on Oct. 10 at the 12,283-seat Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The Fighting Hawks will play Youngstown State for the first time since 1962 Sept. 26, Western Illinois and Illinois State for the first time in 41 years, and SIU for only the second time ever in their regular-season finale Nov. 21.
Everybody in Grand Forks has, however, circled Nov. 14 on their calendars. UND and NDSU have played 111 times, more than any other opponent, in a series that dates back to 1894. The two teams faced off last year and in 2015 in what was their first meeting in 12 years, but this year's game in Fargo could factor into a conference title race. UND leads the series against the Bison 62-46-3, but haven't been in the same conference in over a decade.
"We've almost lost a group, if you think of somebody that is 20 year sold or 22 years old," UND athletic director Bill Chaves said. "They haven't seen the University of North Dakota playing their regional rivals in a conference setting. Outside of that, we're just going to do our best to be good league members, and hopefully we can bring some value."
Former UND coach Dale Lennon still, occasionally, feels the burn of one of the biggest rivalries in the state even though he left it 13 years ago.
"I go places and that's all people would want to talk about," said Lennon, a two-time MVFC Coach of the Year at SIU that led the Salukis to two playoff berths between 2008-2015. "I'd constantly have people go up into me and say 'Sioux suck,' and walk away. It's been a part of the culture. They really haven't had that rivalry since 2003, and when NDSU went Divison I, they really wanted to downplay that rivalry. They didn't want to give UND any credibility whatsoever."
The Fighting Hawks have some ground to make up to get the Bison's attention. NDSU finished off its eighth FCS national championship in the last nine years in January, knocking off James Madison to complete a 16-0 season. The Bison return sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, the first freshman or redshirt freshman to win the Walter Payton Award last year, and take a 37-game winning streak into their opener against Oregon on Sept. 5.
For Schweigert, a North Dakota native, the annual game with NDSU will now become a good-natured family feud.
"We've lost a generation now that we didn't play year in and year out," he said. "For me, personally, it's huge. When you grow up in this state, you're one side or the other. There are families that get divided. My older brother attended UND and played there. My other two brothers were at North Dakota State. That creates rivalries within families. And then you have the recruiting battles. We've lost that (rivalry), so, a lot of the current students and the younger people don't get the same feel of that, but I think it will come back as we play each and every year."
