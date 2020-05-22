Missouri Valley Football Conference | UND excited about rekindling old rivalries, building new ones

"Having all four of the Dakotas in the league makes sense," MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito said. "It probably would have happened sooner than later. Eleven is a challenging number when it comes to scheduling, but the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. It seemed like the right time."

This fall will be a light reunion of the old North Central Conference, a Division II league that began in the 1920s and featured SDSU, NDSU, USD, UND and Creighton, among others. Northern Iowa joined in 1934 and left in 1978. NDSU and SDSU split in 2004, when both programs went Division I, ending series with UND that stretched from 1945 (NDSU) and 1949 (SDSU). UND and USD followed them into Division I four years later.

Now, for the foreseeable future, the team built to win in the midwest actually gets to play there.

"We're just really excited about going to a midwest league," Schweigert said. "We feel like it's where we belong. You want to recruit midwest guys, and now we're playing in a midwest league, and we feel like it's the best fit."