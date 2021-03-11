Moving On: Silvey, Salukis survive Sycamores in overtime

MOLINE – Makenzie Silvey showed in overtime Thursday why she was SIU’s one representative on the All-Missouri Valley Conference team.
Scoring nine of her team-high 23 points in the last 2:36 of OT, Silvey enabled the eighth-seeded Salukis to avoid an upset at ninth-seeded Indiana State’s hands. Her foul shot with 6.0 seconds left clinched a 90-89 win in the opening game of the MVC tourney at TaxSlayer Center.
It was the highest-scoring game in MVC tournament history between teams that entered the day as the second and third-lowest scoring squads in conference play. SIU canned 57.1 percent of its field goal attempts and drew 24 assists off 36 made buckets.
“I think we were able to get momentum by being able to get big plays. It wasn’t much of a defensive battle, considering it was 90-89,” Silvey said.
SIU (9-15) earned a third crack at top-seeded and 21st-ranked Missouri State Friday morning at 11:02 with the result. The Sycamores finished the season at 5-15 despite a career-high 31 points from Jasmine Elder, who entered the game averaging only 4.5 ppg.
Silvey snapped a 79-79 tie by drilling consecutive 3-pointers – one from the left wing and the other from the right corner – to make it 85-79 with 1:41 left. Gabby Walker’s layup upped the margin to 87-79 with a minute remaining, but Indiana State didn’t let the Salukis relax.
It pulled within 89-86 after a Jamyra McChristine putback with 7.6 seconds on the clock, but Silvey’s final foul shot made Sommer Pitzer’s 3-pointer as time expired a mere footnote on each team’s highest-scoring game of the year.
Walker added 19 points for SIU, while Quierra Love chipped in a career-high 16. Caitlin Link and Abby Brockmeyer, who returned to the lineup after missing 11 straight games with a sprained ankle, each tallied 12 points.
Brockmeyer played just 26 minutes, sitting out most of the second half as Salukis coach Cindy Stein tried to match up with the Sycamores’ four-guard lineup. Indiana State lost leading scorer Adrian Folks (10.1 ppg) 43 seconds into the game with an apparent ankle injury, but its smaller lineup drove to the basket at will.
“They had to worry about our two bigs on the inside and we had to worry about their four guards on the outside,” Stein said. “It was a tradeoff, and in the end, we were able to win.”
SIU trailed 68-59 in the fourth quarter but rallied to take a 75-71 lead on Walker’s putback with 1:43 left. But Marie Hunter’s layup with 40.0 seconds left evened the score at 75.
Two of the Valley’s three-lowest scoring teams played a defense-optional first quarter with Indiana State establishing a 23-21 lead on the strength of 9 of 14 shooting from the field. SIU made 9 of 17 from the field but couldn’t stop a team averaging only 57.3 ppg in conference games.
The Sycamores maintained a narrow lead until the halfway point of the second quarter. At that point, the Salukis delivered their best stretch of basketball of the day with a 13-2 run to end the half.
Love offered important punch off the bench with 10 points. She stroked a 3-pointer and converted a baseline runner in the last 90 seconds to send SIU to intermission with a 42-34 advantage.
That lead disappeared in an ugly third quarter that saw the Salukis’ defense fail to stop Indiana State from driving to the bucket. The Sycamores scored 14 points in a 4 ½ minute span, 12 off straight-line drives, and took a 57-54 edge to the fourth period.
SIU was in serious danger of going one-and-done before it lashed together its late surge to get to overtime and then leaned on Silvey to stick around for another day.
“Mak comes to play every single day,” Stein said. “She made great reads, and we had to find a way of getting her open. Our kids did a great job of sharing the ball.”
DAWG BITES
SIU’s 24 assists tied a season high, set on Feb. 19 in an 84-69 win at Indiana State. Seven of its eight players who saw action collected multiple assists. … Stein gave Rachel Pudlowski high marks for her defense on Elder, who had 18 points midway through the second quarter on 6 of 8 shooting but went just 4 of 13 after that, primarily with Pudlowski guarding her. … The Salukis scored a whopping 54 points in the paint.
