Moving On: Silvey, Salukis survive Sycamores in overtime

The Sycamores maintained a narrow lead until the halfway point of the second quarter. At that point, the Salukis delivered their best stretch of basketball of the day with a 13-2 run to end the half.

Love offered important punch off the bench with 10 points. She stroked a 3-pointer and converted a baseline runner in the last 90 seconds to send SIU to intermission with a 42-34 advantage.

That lead disappeared in an ugly third quarter that saw the Salukis’ defense fail to stop Indiana State from driving to the bucket. The Sycamores scored 14 points in a 4 ½ minute span, 12 off straight-line drives, and took a 57-54 edge to the fourth period.

SIU was in serious danger of going one-and-done before it lashed together its late surge to get to overtime and then leaned on Silvey to stick around for another day.

“Mak comes to play every single day,” Stein said. “She made great reads, and we had to find a way of getting her open. Our kids did a great job of sharing the ball.”

DAWG BITES

SIU’s 24 assists tied a season high, set on Feb. 19 in an 84-69 win at Indiana State. Seven of its eight players who saw action collected multiple assists. … Stein gave Rachel Pudlowski high marks for her defense on Elder, who had 18 points midway through the second quarter on 6 of 8 shooting but went just 4 of 13 after that, primarily with Pudlowski guarding her. … The Salukis scored a whopping 54 points in the paint.

