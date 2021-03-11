MSU's Calip named MVC Player of the Year, Berg league's top newcomer

MOLINE – Missouri State's Brice Calip has been named the 2021 Jackie Stiles Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday during the women's basketball tournament.

Calip ranks top 10 nationally and is on pace for the MSU single-season record with a 2.94 assist-to-turnover ratio. She has scored in double figures in 18 of 22 games this season and is currently the Lady Bears' leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points per game. She also leads the team and ranks second in The Valley in assists (4.3 apg) and steals (2.3 spg). Drake's Grace Berg was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year, and Lady Bears forward Jasmine Franklin was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Berg provided an immediate impact in her first season, starting every game for the Bulldogs. She is just the second Drake player to win MVC Newcomer of the Year, joining Jayme Anderson in 2002. The Indianola, Iowa native and Missouri transfer is second in the league in scoring with a career-high 16.4 points-per-game clip. She ranks third in shooting at 54.1% and free throw percentage at 83.1%. In addition, Berg averages 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.