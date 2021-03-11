MSU's Calip named MVC Player of the Year, Berg league's top newcomer

MOLINE – Missouri State's Brice Calip has been named the 2021 Jackie Stiles Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, the league announced Thursday during the women's basketball tournament.
Calip ranks top 10 nationally and is on pace for the MSU single-season record with a 2.94 assist-to-turnover ratio. She has scored in double figures in 18 of 22 games this season and is currently the Lady Bears' leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points per game. She also leads the team and ranks second in The Valley in assists (4.3 apg) and steals (2.3 spg). Drake's Grace Berg was named the MVC Newcomer of the Year, and Lady Bears forward Jasmine Franklin was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Berg provided an immediate impact in her first season, starting every game for the Bulldogs. She is just the second Drake player to win MVC Newcomer of the Year, joining Jayme Anderson in 2002. The Indianola, Iowa native and Missouri transfer is second in the league in scoring with a career-high 16.4 points-per-game clip. She ranks third in shooting at 54.1% and free throw percentage at 83.1%. In addition, Berg averages 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
Franklin earned this year's Defensive Player of the Year honor, becoming the seventh Lady Bear to win the award. Franklin leads the MVC in rebounding, ranks second in steals and ninth in blocks. She also leads the MVC in defensive rebounds, helping Missouri State rank second nationally in defensive rebounding percentage. This season, the Lady Bears lead The Valley in scoring defense, surrendering only 56.8 points per game, which ranks as the second-best average in school history.
Loyola rookie Maya Chandler is this year's MVC Freshman of the Year. Chandler is the first Loyola freshman to earn the award. She has started in all 22 games during her freshman campaign, averaging 8.1 points per game (fourth on the team). She has also reached double figures in scoring eight times, highlighted by a season-best 18 points against Illinois State on March 6.
Drake's Maggie Bair claimed The Valley's Sixth Player of the Year Award, a distinction that is designed to honor an impact player that has started in fewer than half of her conference games. This year, Bair came off the bench in all 13 Valley games she played in, averaging 9.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Bair converted 60% from the field.
Illinois State's Mary Crompton claimed The Valley's first-ever Most Improved Player Award. Crompton leads the league and is ranked seventh nationally in 3-point percentage, shooting 46.4% from deep on the year. Her 2.6 triples per game and 52 made 3s rank 40th in all of NCAA DI. She is averaging 11.2 points per game and has drained 4+ 3-pointers in six games this season.
Missouri State's Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was named the league's Coach of the Year for the second-straight season, guiding the Lady Bears to their 14th regular-season title and first unbeaten conference season in program history. Agugua-Hamilton piloted the Lady Bears to a perfect 11-0 road record this season and were ranked in every USA Today coaches top 25 poll and 12 Associated Press top 25 polls.