MSU's Shelley named MVFC Offensive Player of the Year

ST. LOUIS — Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the league's Newcomer of the Year; UNI's Jared Brinkman was the Defensive Player of the Year; Youngstown State's Demeatric Crenshaw was the Freshman of the Year, and North Dakota State coach Matt Entz was tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year.

League media, coaches and sports information directors voted for the Valley Football all-conference teams and specialty award winners. The all-conference team will be announced Monday, and the All-Newcomer Team will be announced Tuesday.

Here's a look at the winners:

No. 3 QB Jason Shelley, 5-11, 197, RJr., Missouri State, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High, Utah St.

Walter Payton Award Finalist … Two-time MVFC Offensive Player of the Week … Three-time MVFC Newcomer of the Week … STATS FCS National Player of the Week honorable mention (11/15/21) … Valley leader in total offense (310.3), yards per pass attempt (8.57) and points responsible for (176) … Shattered Missouri State single-season passing yardage (3,068) and total offense (3,417) records … Only Missouri State quarterback in program history to throw for 200 yards or more in his first 11 career games … Engineered four game-winning drives in the fourth quarter Ranked 10th in the nation in total offense … Transfer from Utah State. ... SIU quarterback Nic Baker was third in the voting for Offensive Player of the Year, behind Shelley (148 points) and South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. (135). Baker received 30 points.

No. 44 DL Jared Brinkman, UNI, 6-2, 290 pounds, Sr., Iowa City (Iowa) Regina High

Leads team in tackles for losses with 13 for 47 yards ... notched 7 sacks for a loss of 34 yards ... has 1 forced fumble and recovered 1 fumble ... leads in tackling with 67 total on the season ... has 21 solo tackles and assisted on 46 more ... Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List ... Stats Perform Preseason All-American ... Athlon Preseason All-American ... Phil Steele Preseason DPOTY ... MVFC First Team preseason honors.

No. 10 QB Demeatric Crenshaw, Youngstown State, 6-1, 215, RFr., Pickerington, Ohio (Central)

Crenshaw started nine games for the Penguins as a redshirt freshman…he completed 97-of-156 passes for 791 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 599 yards on 132 carries and scored seven times…in MVFC games, was 78-of-121 (64.5 percent) for 598 yards and five TDs and rushed for 449 yards on 94 attempts and had four scores…had 195 yards rushing against Missouri State and 134 against Western Illinois…had a season-high 198 yards passing at UNI…had two passing TDs against Southern Illinois and MSU…was named to the Jerry Rice Award Watch List.

Matt Entz, NDSU, 3rd Season

Led the Bison to their second outright league title in three years as head coach with a 10-1 overall record and 7-1 in the league...Earned a No. 2 national seed for the FCS playoffs...NDSU is making its 12th straight postseason appearance...Team ranks No. 1 in FCS scoring defense (12.1) and leads the league in 13 categories including total defense (262.3), passing yards allowed (177.2), red zone defense (.684), third down defense (.265), sacks per game (3.64) and rushing offense (271.8)...Highest ranked FCS team in the Sagarin ratings (55)...Has a 33-4 record as head coach, 20-3 in the league...Two-time AFCA Regional Coach of the Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0