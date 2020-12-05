Mullins likes Salukis' drive, but wants better effort off boards

CARBONDALE — He had to watch the game on TV, but even SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins could see his new squad will compete even when the chips are down.
With less than four days to merely get in shape for Wednesday's game at Southeast Missouri State, nonetheless prepare for their sets, the Salukis rallied from 11 down in the final six minutes and pushed the Redhawks around in overtime to win 87-79 in Cape Girardeau. Newcomer Ben Harvey had 22 points for SIU (1-0), freshman guard Dalton Banks scored 14 points in 39 minutes, and returning starter Marcus Domask had a game-high 24. SEMO had two field goals in the final six minutes of regulation and didn't make its first bucket in overtime until the final minute.
Unfortunately, Mullins, who is isolation until Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, also saw that his club still has a long way to turn around its rebounding woes from a season ago. SEMO (1-1) scored 17 second-chance points off 18 offensive rebounds, and outboarded SIU 50-33. The Salukis led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring defense last season, allowing just under 63 points a game, but were last in rebounding margin (minus-5.5 per game). Despite a team-high seven rebounds from Harvey, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, SIU wasn't able to turn around those numbers in its first game of the season.
"Obviously that was the difference in the game for SEMO," Mullins said in a video call with local media on Friday. "They had 18 offensive rebounds and 17 points off those rebounds. We can't operate that way and expect to be successful game in and game out, so we have to address that every single day moving forward."
Mullins will miss Sunday's home game against Quincy (0-3). His older brother, assistant coach Brendan Mullins, will act as SIU's head coach for the second time. Bryan was credited with the victory Wednesday, as NCAA rules dictate the head coach can still be awarded a win even if he is on a temporary absence. Connor Wheeler, SIU's director of player development, will serve as the Salukis' third assistant coach in Bryan's absence.
SIU outrebounded SEMO 5-3 in overtime Wednesday night, but Bryan Mullins knows his team is not always going to score 87 points.
"If we're gonna guard well for 20 seconds or 30 seconds, we've gotta be able to finish the possession off," he said. "We've gotta be able to go chase and pursue that rebound, and if we can rebound, I think we can push the ball and be a good team in transition. We just gotta continue to build that mentality with our guys, and they want to win, and they understand that, so they'll do what it takes."
SEMO shot 39.4% for the game Wednesday (31 of 74), including just 16.7% from the 3-point line (6 of 19) after sinking 10 triples in its win at Kansas City last weekend. The Redhawks had four players in double figures but lost the game at the free-throw line, missing 10 of 21. SIU shot 43.1% from the field with six of its nine players competing for the team for the first time. Behind Domask and Harvey, who made a combined 20 of 22 at the stripe, the Salukis canned 28 of 35 at the free-throw line. Anthony D'Avanzo's two with four seconds left tied the game in regulation, and ultimately pushed it to overtime.
Sunday's game will be an exhibition for Quincy, a Division II program that hosted Lindenwood Saturday, but one that counts for SIU. For safety reasons, the NCAA is not allowing Division I teams to play exhibitions or closed scrimmages this season.
The Hawks were picked fourth in their division in the Great Lakes Valley Conference and return three starters off last season's 14-14 club. Forward Tanner Stuckman, a 6-foot-9, 210-pound junior, is a 40% 3-point shooter this season (6 of 15 heading into Saturday) and averages 19.3 points and 4.7 rebounds a game. Senior guard Charles Callier (11 ppg., 5 rpg.) and Victor Kovacevic, a 6-8, 215-pound forward, are the Hawks' other returning starters. Coach Ryan Hellenthal is in his fourth season as the head coach at Quincy after serving as an assistant one year.
