Mullins likes Salukis' drive, but wants better effort off boards

Mullins will miss Sunday's home game against Quincy (0-3). His older brother, assistant coach Brendan Mullins, will act as SIU's head coach for the second time. Bryan was credited with the victory Wednesday, as NCAA rules dictate the head coach can still be awarded a win even if he is on a temporary absence. Connor Wheeler, SIU's director of player development, will serve as the Salukis' third assistant coach in Bryan's absence.

SIU outrebounded SEMO 5-3 in overtime Wednesday night, but Bryan Mullins knows his team is not always going to score 87 points.

"If we're gonna guard well for 20 seconds or 30 seconds, we've gotta be able to finish the possession off," he said. "We've gotta be able to go chase and pursue that rebound, and if we can rebound, I think we can push the ball and be a good team in transition. We just gotta continue to build that mentality with our guys, and they want to win, and they understand that, so they'll do what it takes."