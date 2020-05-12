Mullins to appear on Facebook Live Wednesday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins will appear on Facebook Live on Wednesday night in a virtual town hall meeting.

Mullins is scheduled to answer fans' questions beginning at 7 p.m. at the Saluki Athletics Facebook page. Fans can still submit questions at the Saluki Athletics Facebook page or on Twitter at @SIU_Basketball.

Mullins is beginning his second season the head coach at his alma mater. The Hall of Fame point guard took over for Barry Hinson in 2019 and led the Salukis to a 16-16 record. SIU, playing with two true freshman starters and 11 newcomers, went 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference (fifth place). Freshman guard Marcus Domask was named the Valley's freshman and newcomer of the year.

Mullins finished second in the MVC Coach of the Year voting to Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson in one of the closest votes in league history. SIU was picked last in the preseason poll but was a game out of first place in the final two weeks of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.