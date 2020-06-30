Mundelein center becomes Salukis' first commitment for 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Scottie Ebube, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound center at Mundelein High School, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team late Tuesday night.

Ebube, a special mention all-state pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association this year in Class 4A, is the Salukis' first commitment for the 2021-22 season. The junior helped the Mustangs to the sectional finals against Lincolnshire Stevenson before the coronavirus pandemic ended their season. Ebube was holding offers from Toledo and Northern Illinois, according to verbalcommits.com.

Ebube announced his verbal commitment on Twitter. He thanked God, his parents and his coaches for helping him earn the opportunity.

"I've beyond excited and honored to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at Southern Illinois University. Can't wait to be a Saluki!" he tweeted.