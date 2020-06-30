Mundelein center becomes Salukis' first commitment for 2021

CARBONDALE — Scottie Ebube, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound center at Mundelein High School, verbally committed to the SIU men's basketball team late Tuesday night.
Ebube, a special mention all-state pick by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association this year in Class 4A, is the Salukis' first commitment for the 2021-22 season. The junior helped the Mustangs to the sectional finals against Lincolnshire Stevenson before the coronavirus pandemic ended their season. Ebube was holding offers from Toledo and Northern Illinois, according to verbalcommits.com.
Ebube announced his verbal commitment on Twitter. He thanked God, his parents and his coaches for helping him earn the opportunity.
"I've beyond excited and honored to announce that I am continuing my academic and athletic career at Southern Illinois University. Can't wait to be a Saluki!" he tweeted.
Ebube becomes SIU's second newcomer for the 2021-22 season, joining junior college transfer Steven Verplancken Jr. Verplancken, who came from Glenville State (West Virginia) College, has to sit out the upcoming season per NCAA rules but will have to two years to play beginning in 2021-22. Ebube joins Sekou Dembele, who will be a junior in 2021-22, and forwards Kyler Filewich and J.D. Muila in the Salukis' future frontcourt. Filewich is a freshman for the upcoming season, while Muila is a junior from Indian Hills (Iowa) Community College.
Ebube's verbal commitment is non-binding but he can sign an official letter of intent at any time. Under the pandemic, the NCAA stretched the spring signing period all the way into August. If he signs with SIU, he will leave the Salukis with two scholarships for the 2021 class.
SIU coach Bryan Mullins currently has two scholarships for the upcoming season.
