Murray State beats SIU baseball team, 5-4, in 11 innings

MURRAY, Ky. — The Murray State baseball team got a walkoff RBI single from Jordan Cozart in the bottom of the 11th inning to beat SIU 5-4 on Tuesday night. SIU left 17 runners on base in the loss.

The Salukis (33-15) struck first with a two-run second inning. Murray State (27-20) scored four runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead, which would be the only inning the Racers scored in until the 11th.

SIU fought back to force extra innings. Cody Cleveland hit a sac fly in the sixth to get SIU within 4-3, and Kyle Back pitched a shutdown 1-2-3 bottom of the inning. The Salukis tied the game in the seventh with a two-out rally. Nick Neville (HBP), Philip Archer (single) and Evan Martin (HBP) all reached with two outs, and Ian Walters drew a walk to push home the tying run.

Tanner Lewis induced a 4-6-3 double play in the bottom of the seventh, and the Salukis loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, but Murray State pitcher Jacob Pennington got back-to-back strikeouts to end that threat.

SIU kept threatening -- the Salukis had two on and two out in the ninth, and the bases loaded with nobody out in the 11th -- but couldn't push across another run. Cozart's RBI single gave Murray its first win over SIU in the last six games between the schools.