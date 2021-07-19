Murray State picked to win OVC football, SEMO ties for second with Austin Peay

CARBONDALE — Southeast Missouri State, SIU's opening opponent this fall Sept. 2, tied Austin Peay for second place in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason football poll released Monday.

The Redhawks, who went 4-4 last season, received three first-place votes and 60 points from league head coaches and sports information directors. Austin Peay, which featured the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year (quarterback Draylen Ellis) and Defensive Player of the Year (nickelback Kordell Jackson), had four first-place votes and 60 points.

Murray State, which finished 5-2 in 2020-21 and was ranked in the final seven weeks of the season, had seven first-place votes and 64 points to stand as the league favorite. UT-Martin was fourth (38 points), Tennessee State and first-year coach Eddie George was fifth (32), Tennessee Tech (28) was sixth, and Eastern Illinois (12) was seventh.

Coaches and SIDs could not vote for their own teams in the preseason poll.