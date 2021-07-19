Murray State picked to win OVC football, SEMO ties for second with Austin Peay

CARBONDALE — Southeast Missouri State, SIU's opening opponent this fall Sept. 2, tied Austin Peay for second place in the Ohio Valley Conference preseason football poll released Monday.
The Redhawks, who went 4-4 last season, received three first-place votes and 60 points from league head coaches and sports information directors. Austin Peay, which featured the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year (quarterback Draylen Ellis) and Defensive Player of the Year (nickelback Kordell Jackson), had four first-place votes and 60 points.
Murray State, which finished 5-2 in 2020-21 and was ranked in the final seven weeks of the season, had seven first-place votes and 64 points to stand as the league favorite. UT-Martin was fourth (38 points), Tennessee State and first-year coach Eddie George was fifth (32), Tennessee Tech (28) was sixth, and Eastern Illinois (12) was seventh.
Coaches and SIDs could not vote for their own teams in the preseason poll.
SEMO went 4-4 after losing on a last-second field goal last October at SIU, in both teams' only game of the fall season. COVID-19 pushed both teams' league schedules to the spring. The Salukis reached the playoffs for the first time in 12 years, as an at-large berth, and reached the FCS quarterfinals. SIU lost at South Dakota State, the eventual national runner-up, on the road in the quarters.
SEMO had seven players on the Preseason OVC Team: running back Geno Hess (5-foot-8, 209 pounds, Sr.), wide receiver Zack Smith (5-9, 200, Gr.), offensive lineman Jaden Rosenthall (6-2, 295, Sr.), offensive lineman Shyron Rodgers (6-3, 290, Sr.), defensive tackle Bryson Donnell (6-1, 293, Sr.), outside linebacker Omardrick Douglas (6-3, 234, Gr.) and punter Zach Haynes (6-1, 170, Jr.).
Hess led the FCS with 12 rushing touchdowns during the COVID-19-centric 2020-21 season. He rushed for 666 yards.
SIU and SEMO have played 88 times between 1909-2020. The Redhawks lead the overall series 42-38-8 after SIU's 20-17 win at Saluki Stadium off Nico Gualdoni's last-second field goal. The Salukis ended a two-game losing streak against their regional rivals and captured the War for the Wheel. They have won three of the last five games in the series.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has scheduled its Media Day for July 27. The league is expected to release its preseason poll and preseason team that day.