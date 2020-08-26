MVC announces academic awards for 2019-20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — One hundred sixteen student-athletes highlight more than 2,200 of those to earn selection to the 2019-20 Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll, as announced by the league office today. Those 116 student-athletes earned the league's highest academic achievement by capturing the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents' Council Academic Excellence Award.

The Presidents' Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade point average, participation in athletics a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation (by the end of the Spring 2020 semester). Also, 880 student-athletes received the league's Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for each of the previous two semesters, a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average, and participation in athletics a minimum of two years.