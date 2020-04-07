MVC announces track and field scholar-athlete team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Conference recognized 131 athletes as part of the 2020 Track & Field Scholar-Athlete team for their performance in the classroom and on the field.

Forty-three student-athletes hold at least a 3.80 cumulative GPA, and 12 on the list maintain a perfect 4.0. The conference modified their awards criteria to be considered for the scholar-athlete team due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of the MVC outdoor championship. To be considered, each student-athlete had to meet the following:

• 3.3 Cumulative GPA

• At least a sophomore in academic and athletic standing

• Placed in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay event at the indoor championship

Below are the Southern Illinois University student-athletes who were honored by the Missouri Valley Conference:

MEN: Trevor Thompson, So., 3.318 GPA, Sport Administration; Theo Phipps, Jr., 3.763, Finance; Kyle Zeinemann, Jr., 3.968, Information Technology; Sam Sikon, Jr., 4.000, Biological Sciences; Peyton Taylor, So., 4.000, Mathematics.

WOMEN: Tyjuana Eason, G-Sr., 4.000, Social Work; Megan Krolak, G-Sr., 4.000, Kinesiology; Savannah Long, Sr., 3.919, Criminology & Criminal Justice; Marissa Holmes, So., 3.884, Exercise Science; Erin Diemer, Jr., 3.760, Biological Sciences; Kayleigh Conlon, Jr., 3.480, Exercise Science; Alexis Roberson, Senior, 3.738, Exercise Science; Emily Kern, So., 3.565, Sport Administration; Emma Sexton, Jr., 3.384, Animal Science.

