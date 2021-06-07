MVC Baseball | Dallas Baptist advances to super regional, Indiana State eliminated

Georgia Tech 9, Indiana State 0: Indiana State's second NCAA appearance in the last three years (there was no 2020 tournament) ended Sunday at the Nashville (Tennessee) Regional at the hands of Georgia Tech.

The Sycamores finished the year with a 31-21 overall record and a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Georgia Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and did not look back. In a 25-minute top of the first, the Yellow Jackets thrived at the plate with four base hits, including three extra-base hits, while drawing three walks. Three different Indiana State pitchers struggled to find the zone, issuing first-pitch balls to eight of the nine batters they faced.

Luke Waddell led off the game with a home run on the second pitch he saw from Connor Cline. After a walk was issued to the Yellow Jacket two-hole hitter Tres Gonzalez, Drew Compton homered to right field to extend the lead to 3-0. Tech added a fourth run on a sacrifice fly before Jake Ridgway was able to close out the inning.

Tech added a fifth run in the second inning when Gonzalez doubled off the wall in left before coming home on a base hit up the middle from Parada. Compton added his second home run of the day in the fourth - a solo shot to left to extend the Tech lead to 6-0.

Indiana State knocked SIU out of the MVC Tournament and lost to DBU in the title game. The Sycamores received an at-large bid to the NCAA regionals.

