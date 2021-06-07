MVC Baseball | Dallas Baptist advances to super regional, Indiana State eliminated

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ryan Wrobleski, Andrew Benefield and River Town each went yard to lead Dallas Baptist back from a five-run deficit to beat Oregon State 8-5 on Monday in the finals of the Fort Worth Regional.
Dallas Baptist (40-16) advanced to its second super regional in program history, with the last coming in 2011. The Patriots will play the winner of Monday night's game between Old Dominion and Virginia, which was delayed in Columbia, South Carolina, because of rain.
Wrobleski finished 7-for-10 in the regional tournament with two homers, including a two-run blast in the sixth to start the scoring for DBU. Benefield added a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh and Town hit a two-run homer in the eighth. DBU scored all eight runs off home runs to become the sixth team in Missouri Valley Conference history to reach the super regionals. The Patriots are the first MVC team to reach the super regionals since Missouri State in 2017. The Bears lost to TCU 2-0 that year.
Zane Russell picked up his first win of the season by pitching 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Oregon State (37-24) had runners on first and third with two outs in the ninth inning. After a pitching change, DBU ace Dominic Hamel got Andy Armstrong to ground into a fielder's choice.
The Beavers, who led 5-0 in the third, walked 10 with three hit batters.
Georgia Tech 9, Indiana State 0: Indiana State's second NCAA appearance in the last three years (there was no 2020 tournament) ended Sunday at the Nashville (Tennessee) Regional at the hands of Georgia Tech.
The Sycamores finished the year with a 31-21 overall record and a second-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Georgia Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and did not look back. In a 25-minute top of the first, the Yellow Jackets thrived at the plate with four base hits, including three extra-base hits, while drawing three walks. Three different Indiana State pitchers struggled to find the zone, issuing first-pitch balls to eight of the nine batters they faced.
Luke Waddell led off the game with a home run on the second pitch he saw from Connor Cline. After a walk was issued to the Yellow Jacket two-hole hitter Tres Gonzalez, Drew Compton homered to right field to extend the lead to 3-0. Tech added a fourth run on a sacrifice fly before Jake Ridgway was able to close out the inning.
Tech added a fifth run in the second inning when Gonzalez doubled off the wall in left before coming home on a base hit up the middle from Parada. Compton added his second home run of the day in the fourth - a solo shot to left to extend the Tech lead to 6-0.
Indiana State knocked SIU out of the MVC Tournament and lost to DBU in the title game. The Sycamores received an at-large bid to the NCAA regionals.