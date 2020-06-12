MVC Baseball | Dallas Baptist's Carraway, Glowenke taken in second round of MLB draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dallas Baptist's Burl Carraway and Jimmy Glowenke became two of the highest picked players in school history Thursday when they were selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Carraway, a 6-foot, 173-pound pitcher, went to the Chicago Cubs with the 51st overall pick. The junior lefty from College Station, Texas, became the third-highest drafted player in Patriots history. He went 2-0 with five saves in eight appearances during the 2020 season before it was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Glowenke became the fourth-highest player drafted in school history when he was taken by the San Francisco Giants with the 68th pick.

Glowenke, a 5-10, 185-pound shortstop, went in the second of six compensatory picks MLB provides right before the third round to teams that lose qualifying free agents, don't receive revenue sharing and don't exceed the luxury tax the previous season. Glowenke was the Missouri Valley Conference's leading hitter (.415 average) when the season was cut short. In 13 games, he went 22 for 53 with one home run, two doubles and seven RBIs. The 2018 MVC Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, he was a first team all-conference pick last year and also made the league's All-Defensive Team for the second straight season.