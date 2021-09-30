MVC Basketball | Bruins could break first-year mold next season

CARBONDALE — Belmont University's men's basketball team has won 20 or more games in 14 of the last 15 years, with nine NCAA Tournament appearances. Next season the Bruins will find out if they're able to continue that success with an 18-game (or more) Missouri Valley Conference schedule.

Belmont, one of the crown jewels of the Ohio Valley Conference since it joined in 2012, is leaving for the MVC in 2022-23. The Bruins have reached the NCAA Tournament nine times since 2006, but are just 1-8 in the Big Dance. The MVC has a combined 21 NCAA Tournament victories just since 2011.

"The success of men's basketball teams from top to bottom through the years was very attractive to us and our program," Belmont men's basketball coach Casey Alexander said. "It sets the bar high. We're fully aware that there's a lot of work for us to do, regardless of what we've done prior to now. We've gotta get better, and it's a new challenge, but I think Belmont's in a really good place. I think we've got great support, and I highly anticipate we'll do well. How well remains to be seen, of course."

The Bruins, who have five seniors on this year's roster, may be more prepared to compete in the Valley than their last two predecessors. Freshman guard JaCobi Wood was Belmont's third-leading scorer last season at 11.3 points per game, and sophomore guard Ben Sheppard was one of five players to average double figures (10.5 ppg.). Two of Alexander's best players will be seniors next season, three-time first team All-OVC center Nick Muszynski (15 ppg., 5.6 rebounds per game) and two-time OVC Defensive Player of the Year Grayson Murphy (10.9 ppg., 8 rpg., 161 assists, 57 turnovers, 63 steals). Both are listed as seniors on this year's roster, but will get another season to play after the COVID-19 rollover from the NCAA in 2020-21.

Loyola, which joined the MVC in 2013, and Valparaiso, which came in 2017, both finished last in the league in their first years. The Ramblers finished sixth, eighth and fifth in the league in their next three years, before beginning a run of three regular-season championships (outright or tied) in the next four years. The Crusaders haven't finished in the top six yet, entering their fifth seasons in the Missouri Valley, but they reached the league tournament championship game in 2020.

SIU coach Bryan Mullins said the Bruins will be a great addition, whether they finish first or last next season.

"I think it's great. Obviously, what a great tradition, and a great basketball program close to us," Mullins said. "Should be great atmospheres on both sides. I think it helps the Valley in just adding more teams that can get at-large bids. We want to be a multi-bid league every single year."

Alexander, a 1995 Belmont alum, said his team will have to get better in some areas but continue to be who the Bruins are. Belmont had 547 assists during last season's 26-4 run, the fourth-most in the country. The Bruins made 271 3-pointers, 48 more than their opponents.

"It's the only formula we know, so I can assure you we're not going to change what we're doing," Alexander said. "We know we have to get better. Nothing we've done previously matters at this point. One of the main attractions to the league, for me as a head coach, is the 10 existing members and their commitment to basketball for a long time, and the success those teams have had. I think that's what's unique about this league."

Harry Schroeder, who has covered the OVC and MVC for years for his website, valleyhoopsinsider.com, is also a contributor for midmajormadness.com. Schroeder said Belmont should be able to score in the Valley consistently.

"To watch them run offense, they are the most precise offensive team maybe I've ever watched. It's like watching a clinic sometimes," he said. "They get a lot of open looks because of the way they run their offense, a lot of motion, a lot of back-cuts, and those kinds of things. They are an extremely precise team. They're not just forcing 3s, they have an entire process of getting those shots."

Fans may get an early glimpse of how Belmont may match up in the Valley this season. The Bruins host Evansville Nov. 13, in their second game of the season, and play Drake on a neutral floor in Florida on Thanksgiving Day.

