MVC Basketball | Doubleheaders: Coaches try to keep it simple in Game 2

Mullins said he's had to keep it simple for his squad for those second games, considering its youth. The Salukis, one of the 12 youngest teams in Division I in terms of experience, start four sophomores and bring four more underclassmen off the bench.

"For us, we're so young this year, it's a fine line between making too many adjustments and, as a coach, feeling like you're not making enough adjustments in those 24 hours (between games). But you can't change too much," he said. "At least for us, I know our guys need practice reps. They need to be able to go through it. You can adjust some plays, do some wrinkles offensively, try to take advantage of some actions, and obviously try to clean up some defensive mistakes. But it's hard to put a new post defense in or a new ball-screen coverage in in 24 hours without any (practice) reps."

Evansville's Todd Lickliter, the 2007 National Association of Basketball Coaches National Coach of the Year when he was at Butler, has had to change his normal routine with the series. Lickliter said in order to give his players as much time to recover physically and mentally, he only shows them video clips of things they want to examine instead of going through the entire first game.