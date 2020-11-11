MVC Basketball | Drake adds 4-star wing, Ebube's teammate Enright

Drake men's basketball coach added two players for his 2021-22 squad, one of them a four-star wing he knows well, the other a talented guard from Mundelein High School.
Tucker DeVries, Darian's son, and Conor Enright, the North Suburban Conference Player of the Year last season, inked with Drake on Wednesday. Tucker DeVries is one of the most highly-touted recruits in Drake history. The 6-foot-6 small forward is ranked the top in-state player in Iowa by the Des Moines Register and is ranked as the 101st-best player in the country by Rivals.com.
"What I love about both Tucker and Conor is they're both high basketball IQ guys that are really skilled," Darian DeVries said in a news release. "Both are extremely competitive and high-character guys. With what we have and our culture is all about, they fit right in. I'm excited to have both of them in our program next year."
Tucker averaged 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game at Waukee High School, which lost in the Class 4A state title game in March. The first team all-state pick was fourth in all of Class 4A in scoring and shot 48.1% from the 3-point line. Darian DeVries said he's looking forward to coaching his son.
"From a personal standpoint, you can't be more excited for your son to get a chance to play college basketball but to be able to coach him makes it even more special," Darian DeVries said. "I know he's excited to be here and excited to be a Drake Bulldog. He'll give us some versatility and ability to stretch the floor and shoot it, in addition to making plays off the dribble to create for others. There's a lot of ways he can impact what we do on the floor and it fits our style of 'positionless basketball.'
Enright, a teammate of SIU signee Scottie Ebube, averaged 14.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season for the Mustangs. He has already scored more than 1,000 points for Mundelein High School.
• Loyola adds two more Chicago natives: Keeping along the mold of Milton Doyle, Donte Ingram, Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, all Chicago natives, Loyola added two local guards on the first day of the early signing period.
Ty Johnson, a 6-3 guard from DePaul Prep School, and 6-6 guard Ben Schwieger from Waubonsie Valley High School signed with the Ramblers. Johnson was a second team all-city pick and an honorable mention all-state selection after scoring 22.1 points per game last season. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, three assists and 2.3 steals per game for a 24-5 Rams squad. Schwieger, ranked among the top-10 players in the area by the City/Suburban Hoops Report, averaged 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks a game for a 27-5 squad. Waubonsie Valley won its regional and captured the title at the Batavia Thanksgiving Tournament, the Jacobs Christmas Tournament and the Burlington Central MLK Tournament.
Hickman, proven winner, signs with Bradley
Connor Hickman, a 6-3 combo guard from Bloomington South (Indiana) High School that has won 73 prep games, signed with Bradley. His Panthers were 26-0 last season and ranked No. 1 in the state in 4A when the season ended prematurely because of the coronavirus.
Hickman averaged 15 points, three assists and four rebounds per game last season. He collected all-state and all-conference honors, was named an Indiana Junior All-Star, and made the Supreme 15 Underclassman Team, which is selected by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. In three years at Bloomington South, the squad won three sectional titles and appeared in one Sweet 16 and one Elite Eight.
MSU adds local product
Isaac Haney, Missouri's Class 1 Player of the Year the last two seasons at Dora High School, signed with Missouri State. The 6-2 senior guard, who is currently enrolled at Kickapoo High School, led Dora (32-2) to the Class 1 state championship last season after averaging 31 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He scored 25 points for the Falcons in the title game, and earned a spot on the Suddenlink Missouri all-state basketball team, which includes players from all classes.
Panthers sign 3 Iowans for 2021
Guard Michael Duax, a Dubuque Hempstead High School standout, and two Cedar Falls, Iowa natives signed with Northern Iowa's program for the 2021-22 season.
Duax, a 6-5 guard that was named the 2020 Mississippi Valley Division Player of the Year, averaged 20.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season. The first team all-state pick joined 6-5 guard Landon Wolf and 6-10 center Chase Courbat of Cedar Falls High School in the Panthers' class. Wolf, who will join his brother, Logan, on UNI's roster next season, helped the Tigers to a third-place finish at the state tournament. Courbat helped Cedar Falls High School win two state championships (2018 and 2019) and averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks a game last season.
Calderon, Hale join Sycamores
Indiana State signed two high school guards Wednesday, 6-4 Drew Calderon from The Woodlands, Texas, and 6-4 Lincoln Hale from Linton, Indiana. Both players were first team all-district and led their respective squads to 20-plus victories.
Calderon averaged 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the 22-11 Cavaliers. Hale has led the Miners to 71 wins in three years, including a 23-2 mark last season. He averaged 23.4 points, six rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season and was named a Junior Indiana All-Star and the Greene County Player of the Year.
Valparaiso adds DeAveiro, Filewich's former teammate
Valparaiso signed Darius DeAveiro, a guard from Orangeville Prep in Canada that played with SIU freshman forward Kyler Filewich last season. DeAveiro averaged 7.2 points, 5.4 assists and shot 41.9% from the field for the undefeated squad that produced seven Division I players.
DeAveiro follows former Canadians Daniel Sackey, Ben Krikke, Tevonn Walker and Max Joseph to join the Crusaders. Trey Woodyard, a 6-6 forward from Ohio, and Wisconsin native Cameron Palesse have also committed to Valparaiso but had not been announced as official signees as of Wednesday night.
