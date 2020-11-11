MVC Basketball | Drake adds 4-star wing, Ebube's teammate Enright

Drake men's basketball coach added two players for his 2021-22 squad, one of them a four-star wing he knows well, the other a talented guard from Mundelein High School.

Tucker DeVries, Darian's son, and Conor Enright, the North Suburban Conference Player of the Year last season, inked with Drake on Wednesday. Tucker DeVries is one of the most highly-touted recruits in Drake history. The 6-foot-6 small forward is ranked the top in-state player in Iowa by the Des Moines Register and is ranked as the 101st-best player in the country by Rivals.com.

"What I love about both Tucker and Conor is they're both high basketball IQ guys that are really skilled," Darian DeVries said in a news release. "Both are extremely competitive and high-character guys. With what we have and our culture is all about, they fit right in. I'm excited to have both of them in our program next year."

Tucker averaged 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game at Waukee High School, which lost in the Class 4A state title game in March. The first team all-state pick was fourth in all of Class 4A in scoring and shot 48.1% from the 3-point line. Darian DeVries said he's looking forward to coaching his son.