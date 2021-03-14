MVC Basketball | Drake slotted in First Four, Loyola receives 8 seed

For the first time since 2016, the Missouri Valley Conference will have two teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Nationally-ranked Loyola (24-4) was given an 8 seed in the Midwest Regional and will take on Georgia Tech (17-8), and Drake (25-4) made the field as an at-large and will open against former Valley rival Wichita State (16-5) in the First Four on Thursday. The Ramblers, ranked 18th in The Associated Press and coaches polls, have won six straight games after rolling through the MVC Tournament in St. Louis earlier this month. The Bulldogs lost in the tournament championship game and were hopeful of an at-large bid with 25 victories and an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rating of 45 Sunday morning.
The MVC hasn't had two teams in the field of 68 since 11th-seeded Wichita State and 11th-seeded Northern Iowa made it in 2016. The Shockers beat 11th seed Vanderbilt in the First Four by 20 points, topped sixth-seeded Arizona 65-55, and lost to third-seeded Miami (Florida) 65-57. UNI upset sixth-seeded Texas, 75-72, off Paul Jesperson's half-court shot at the horn, and fell in two overtimes against third-seeded Texas A&M, 92-88.
Loyola received the league's automatic bid by winning the MVC Tournament and returns to the NCAAs for the first time since its 2018 Final Four run. Drake is in the field for the first time since winning the league in 2008 behind coach Keno Davis and guard Adam Emmenecker, the MVC Player of the Year. It wil be only the Bulldogs' second appearance in the NCAAs since 1971. Drake, seeded fifth in 2008, lost to 12th-seeded Western Kentucky when the Hilltoppers hit a 30-foot shot as time expired in overtime, 101-99.
The winner of Loyola/Georgia Tech will take on either top-seeded Illinois (23-6) or 16 seed Drexel (12-7) in the second round. The winner of Drake/Wichita State will play sixth-seeded USC (22-7) in the opening round. The winner of that game gets either 3 seed Kansas (20-8) or 14 seed Eastern Washington (16-7).
Purdue (18-9), coached by former Saluki leader Matt Painter, received a four seed in the South and will open against North Texas (17-9) on Friday. the winner of that game will play the winner of No. 5 seed Villanova (16-6) and 12 seed Winthrop (23-1) in the second round. Top-ranked Gonzaga (26-0), which ran through the West Coast Conference regular season and league tournament, was awarded the top overall seed and will try to become the first undefeated team to win the national title in a 68-team field. Indiana's 1976 perfect squad (32-0) went through a 32-team bracket. Former SIU guard Aaron Cook competes for the Bulldogs.
