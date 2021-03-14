MVC Basketball | Drake slotted in First Four, Loyola receives 8 seed

For the first time since 2016, the Missouri Valley Conference will have two teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Nationally-ranked Loyola (24-4) was given an 8 seed in the Midwest Regional and will take on Georgia Tech (17-8), and Drake (25-4) made the field as an at-large and will open against former Valley rival Wichita State (16-5) in the First Four on Thursday. The Ramblers, ranked 18th in The Associated Press and coaches polls, have won six straight games after rolling through the MVC Tournament in St. Louis earlier this month. The Bulldogs lost in the tournament championship game and were hopeful of an at-large bid with 25 victories and an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rating of 45 Sunday morning.

The MVC hasn't had two teams in the field of 68 since 11th-seeded Wichita State and 11th-seeded Northern Iowa made it in 2016. The Shockers beat 11th seed Vanderbilt in the First Four by 20 points, topped sixth-seeded Arizona 65-55, and lost to third-seeded Miami (Florida) 65-57. UNI upset sixth-seeded Texas, 75-72, off Paul Jesperson's half-court shot at the horn, and fell in two overtimes against third-seeded Texas A&M, 92-88.