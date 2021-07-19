MVC Basketball | Faced with ISU renovation, Schertz not far off

Xavier Bledson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore guard, 6-11 redshirt freshman forward Simon Wilbar and 6-6 guard Cameron Henry came the 391 miles from Harrogate, Tennessee, with Schertz to the Hulman Center. Bledson led LMU with 113 assists last season (he was one of five players on the squad with more than 50), shot 60.5% from the field and averaged 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Gainesville, Georgia native shot 88.8% at the free-throw line for the Railsplitters, who closed a 19-4 season with an 87-86 loss to top-seeded West Texas A&M in the Final Four.

Wilbar played in only 12 games last season. Henry, a redshirt junior from Chesterfield, Virginia, was one of only three players that started all 23 games last season. He averaged 15.1 points and six rebounds per game, with 98 assists, 69 turnovers and 45 steals. All three are teaching as much as listening as Schertz and his staff attempt to bring a high-scoring style that produced 92.4 points per game to a league that's traditionally won in the half-court.

"For me, it was a chance to come in and challenge myself, and see if we can kinda build something here in the same vein as we were able to do at Lincoln Memorial," Schertz said. "So, again, you never know until you get in and you do it, but that was a big part of what attracted me here. I'd had some chances to leave LMU and be a head coach at D1. They didn't fit for various reasons. But, a big part of why this fit, was I have so much respect for the conference, and the coaches in this conference, and I felt like, however long this goes, five years, six years, I'm going to be a better coach after competing with these guys."