MVC Basketball | Indiana State hires Nicholls assistant, Evansville names FIU assistant new women's coach

Indiana State and Evansville hired new women's basketball coaches on Tuesday, both Division I assistant coaches.
The Sycamores brought Indiana native Chad Killinger home to replace Vicki Hall, who went 21-59 in three seasons. Evansville, which went 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference under Matt Ruffing in 2019-20, hired Florida International assistant coach Robyn Scherr-Wells to take over.
Killinger, a former national coach of the year for two-year colleges, had a 9-2 record as interim head coach at East Carolina University in 2018. He served as recruiting coordinator at Nicholls State and helped the Colonels rank in the top 50 nationally in six statistical categories.
"I am pleased that Chad has decided to lead the Indiana State women's basketball program," Indiana State athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said in a news release. "He views this job as a destination based on the history of success and the strong affinity that he and his family have for the community. Chad is a seasoned leader who loves teaching the game and he understands and embraces the challenge of building a championship program in our highly competitive conference. I am confident that our program will be in good hands for years to come."
Killinger said he "couldn't be more excited" to become ISU's head coach.
"The history of basketball in Indiana is rich and includes conference championships and postseason appearances by the Sycamore women's basketball program," Killinger said. "My family and I look forward to returning to my home state after a 22-year journey that has given us countless memories and experiences to prepare us for this moment."
Before joining the staff at Nicholls State, Killinger spent one season at East Carolina University as an assistant coach. Prior to East Carolina, Killinger spent seven seasons as the head women's basketball coach at Moberly Area Community College in Missouri. Killinger had a 147-71 record at Moberly. It was the most wins and the highest winning percentage in NJCAA Region 16 during that time.
In 2017-2018, Killinger guided Moberly to one of the best seasons in program history, with a 32-1 record and No. 4 ranking nationally. Killinger was named the U.S. Marine Corps/Women's Basketball Coaches Association Two-Year College National Coach of the Year; MCCAC Coach of the Year; and NJCAA Region 16 and District K Coach of the Year.
Killinger earned his bachelor's degree in physical education with an emphasis in athletic training from Franklin College in December of 1997. He earned a master's of sports science degree in sports management from the United States Sports Academy in July of 2003. Killinger and his wife, Rachael, who competed at Indiana University in basketball and track, have three daughters, Josiah (15), Noah (10), and Micah (5), and three sons, Isaiah (21), Elijah (13), and Moses (9).
Scherr-Wells, Evansville's 11th women's head basketball coach, led NAIA Roosevelt University and Davenport University for seven seasons, winning six conference championships. Scherr-Wells comes to Evansville after spending the 2020-21 season as assistant coach at Florida International University, where she was part of a staff that helped lead the Panthers to their best record in nearly a decade.
"We took this opportunity to do a national search and select a candidate that will lead us to the future," Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer said. "We believe Robyn is the perfect fit for UE and the program moving forward."
The Panthers advanced to the postseason last season, earning a berth in the Women's Basketball Invitational, advancing all the way to the consolation final. They were one of the best offensive teams in the NCAA, averaging 73.7 points per game. FIU finished the 2020-21 season 41st in the nation in scoring offense. Aiding to the Panthers high-scoring offense was an excellent effort from beyond the arc, while also finishing inside the top 25 in NCAA Division I in 3-point field goal attempts, total makes and 3-point field goals made per game.
Previous to FIU, Scherr-Wells spent three years as the top assistant at Davidson College, where she helped them go from 12th in the Atlantic 10 to fourth in her second season. She recruited six Atlantic 10 all-conference selections, as well as one Most Improved Player, one Sixth Woman of the Year, and one Rookie of the Year.
"I am thrilled to lead Evansville Women's Basketball. From the first conversation with the search committee, I knew UE was a perfect fit for me," Scherr-Wells said. "UE provides our student-athletes the things I value most – uncompromising academics where our players learn in a tight-knit community and receive a highly regarded education, and a first-class athletic experience where winning is valued and expected. I cannot wait for our fans to see how exciting our team will be to watch. I am looking forward to building a winning tradition with our players and to showing our recruits what a special place the University of Evansville is."