MVC Basketball | Indiana State hires Nicholls assistant, Evansville names FIU assistant new women's coach

"We took this opportunity to do a national search and select a candidate that will lead us to the future," Evansville athletic director Mark Spencer said. "We believe Robyn is the perfect fit for UE and the program moving forward."

The Panthers advanced to the postseason last season, earning a berth in the Women's Basketball Invitational, advancing all the way to the consolation final. They were one of the best offensive teams in the NCAA, averaging 73.7 points per game. FIU finished the 2020-21 season 41st in the nation in scoring offense. Aiding to the Panthers high-scoring offense was an excellent effort from beyond the arc, while also finishing inside the top 25 in NCAA Division I in 3-point field goal attempts, total makes and 3-point field goals made per game.

Previous to FIU, Scherr-Wells spent three years as the top assistant at Davidson College, where she helped them go from 12th in the Atlantic 10 to fourth in her second season. She recruited six Atlantic 10 all-conference selections, as well as one Most Improved Player, one Sixth Woman of the Year, and one Rookie of the Year.