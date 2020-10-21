MVC Basketball | League's longevity of assistant coaches a mixed bag

All three have deep ties to Cedar Falls, Iowa. Green's son, A.J., was last season's MVC Player of the Year, and his daughter, Emerson, is a freshman on the UNI women's basketball team this season. Green's wife, Michele, is a local chiropractor.

Jacobson, a four-time MVC Coach of the Year, led the Panthers to four NCAA Tournament appearances and was close to either an NIT berth or an at-large bid to the Big Dance in March before COVID-19. Last season's 25-6 club was UNI's first with a winning record in four years. The Panthers went 14-16 in 2016-17, the program's only losing season under Jacobson, and finished tied for seventh place in the Valley in 2018 after going 16-16 overall and 7-11 in the league.

Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich has had seven different assistant coaches since 2015, and helped the Crusaders reach the finals of the MVC Tournament in only the second year with his current staff.

"Look at Valpo's transition," Lottich said. "We dominated the (Horizon) League. And I know it was a much lower-ranked league, but it took us, we recruited a certain way for that league. I don't think any of us understood the change, and how different it was going to be, and it was different. We just went through that as an institution, and you have that for a staff."