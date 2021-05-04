MVC Basketball | Loyola running it back without Krutwig, Bulldogs add grad transfer guard

Cameron Krutwig wants to pursue a professional career, but Loyola’s men’s basketball team is bringing back four other outstanding seniors next season, according to a news release.

Guards Keith Clemons, Tate Hall and Lucas Williamson, as well as starting forward Aher Uguak, all plan on returning to Chicago for the 2021-22 season. Williamson was a first team all-conference pick and the Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the Sweet 16 qualifiers. The group has helped the Ramblers win 99 games, go 56-16 (.778) in league play in the last four years, capture three regular-season conference titles, and earn two berths in the NCAA Tournament. The group was allowed to return through an NCAA rule passed in 2020 that allows everyone that played last season to return for one more year.

Former coach Porter Moser won’t be there to coach them after he left to take over Oklahoma’s program, but longtime assistant Drew Valentine was promoted. Valentine added three players to Loyola’s roster for next season during the spring signing period, which began in mid-April, Ivy League graduate transfers Chris Knight (Dartmouth) and Ryan Schwieger (Princeton) and true freshman Saint Thomas (Omaha, Nebraska).