MVC Basketball | Markets could become recruiting tools with NIL opportunities

CARBONDALE — Will bigger mean better when student-athletes begin exploring marketing opportunities now that the NCAA passed a name, image and likeness bill? Not so fast.
While Chicago may have the biggest market in the Missouri Valley Conference, more than 2.7 million people, it also might offer schools like Loyola and Valparaiso, which is 52 miles from the Windy City, the most competition. The Ramblers feature a strong brand, reaching the Sweet 16 of the men's basketball NCAA Tournament earlier this year and the Final Four in 2018, they also have to compete with the Chicago Bears, Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks and Fire, not to mention Northwestern, Notre Dame and a big following of the University of Illinois.
The Brown and Gold athletes at Valparaiso, like SIU in Carbondale, the smallest market in the Valley at just over 25,000 people, may be able to tap into something far more valuable: passion.
"I’m not sure anybody is at a disadvantage," new MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said Thursday, during a teleconference with league media. "What is going to take place is going to be very local and provincial in terms of what transpires in your economic footprint. I would not make the assumption that because you’re in Carbondale, Illinois, versus New York City or Los Angeles, California that your student-athletes wouldn’t have the same opportunities to take advantage of NIL simply because, in a community that’s a little bit smaller, you’re the big fish. There might be a lot more interest in your student-athletes versus a student-athlete that's playing in Los Angeles, California."
It's not clear if name, image and likeness will become a big recruiting issue, but if it does, Saluki coach Bryan Mullins believes this region has a lot to offer. The state law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this week will allow student-athletes at all Illinois colleges to pursue endorsement deals on their own, such as appearing in commercials or holding autograph signings. While Carbondale doesn't have a lot of Fortune 500 companies, it does have a lot of local businesses that support the Salukis, Mullins said.
"I think time will kind of tell with the recruiting aspect, and how the NIL stuff navigates through, whether it's the next couple months or the next couple years," said Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard here in the late 2000s that helped SIU reach the Sweet 16 in 2007. "I think being down in Southern Illinois, a smaller town, but a region that really supports our basketball program, compared to a large city like Chicago, it's obviously different scopes. I think the biggest thing is, when you're successful, whether it's at Southern Illinois or it's at Loyola, that's when you generate the most excitement. I know when I was playing down here, it was unbelievable, in terms of the support, and, all around the Southern Illinois region."
Drew Valentine, an assistant at Loyola for the last four years who took over for Porter Moser, said five of his players have already been contacted about possible endorsement deals. D'Eriq King, a quarterback at Miami (Florida), told Sports Illustrated he received a five-figure signing bonus from signing an endorsement deal with a moving company. Jackson State defensive end Antwan Owens posted a picture of him with a hair products company in New York City just after midnight.
"You can look at it a ton of different ways. You've all been to Chicago, right? There are a lot of good restaurants, and so many restaurants do well. I look at it from that perspective," Valentine said. "There are so many different ways our student-athletes can take advantage of this, and be given opportunities through the NIL stuff. Our guys have been contacted by some people, and are still kinda working out exactly how they're gonna do it. We've probably had five or six guys trying to figure out; this afternoon we have a brand marketing specialist that is coming in to sit down with our guys and talk with them about that, so, really trying to figure out exactly what they want to do.
"I think we're all trying to figure that all out."
