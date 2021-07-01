MVC Basketball | Markets could become recruiting tools with NIL opportunities

"You can look at it a ton of different ways. You've all been to Chicago, right? There are a lot of good restaurants, and so many restaurants do well. I look at it from that perspective," Valentine said. "There are so many different ways our student-athletes can take advantage of this, and be given opportunities through the NIL stuff. Our guys have been contacted by some people, and are still kinda working out exactly how they're gonna do it. We've probably had five or six guys trying to figure out; this afternoon we have a brand marketing specialist that is coming in to sit down with our guys and talk with them about that, so, really trying to figure out exactly what they want to do.