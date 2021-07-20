MVC Basketball | Pressure on for Valentine in head coaching debut

CARBONDALE — Drew Valentine comes from success, and will be expected to have a little more beginning this winter at Loyola.
The former Oakland Golden Grizzly helped the Ramblers to the Sweet 16 last season in his fourth year under Porter Moser in Chicago. Now the head coach after Moser went to Oklahoma, he has four returning starters, three of which were All-Missouri Valley Conference, from last season's 26-5 club that knocked Illinois out of the NCAA Tournament.
"I tell my players all the time to trust their training, and the work they've done their whole lives, when in the games, and the work that they've put in, whether it's in the weight room or on the court doing individual work or skill work," Valentine said. "Just trying to trust my training."
Pundits may talk about the one starter Loyola lost rather than the four that are back. Center Cameron Krutwig, the 2021 MVC Player of the Year, left school as the fifth-leading scorer in Rambler history (1,833 points), the seventh-best rebounder (944) and eighth in assists (373). The 6-foot-9 center was one of four players in Valley history to accumulate at least 1,500 points, 800 boards and 300 assists, along with Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati), Larry Bird (Indiana State) and Hersey Hawkins (Bradley).
Valentine, who is believed to be the youngest head coach in Division I at 29 years old, has some options in the middle. He signed 6-7 forward Chris Knight from Dartmouth, a multi-year all-conference player, and returns 6-10 center Jacob Hutson (3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds per game last season) and 6-8 forward Tom Welch (4.9 ppg., 1.9 rpg., 60.9% fromhe field). Loyola also has 6-7 forward Aher Uguak (7.3 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 61.9% FG), a third team all-conference pick.
"We signed a grad transfer, Chris Knight, from Dartmouth, that's been an All-Ivy League player three times and scored a lot of points, and played in a lot of big games. He's ready to take the next step inside, and I think our big guy, Jacob Hutson, I think he showed down the stretch last year, the last two games and the conference tournament, as well as the NCAA Tournament, he's got the potential to be a pretty good player in this league," Valentine said. "And then Tom Welch, fifth or sixth in field goal percentage in the Missouri Valley Conference last year, and really took advantage of the minutes he was given last year."
A defensive specialist on Moser's staff the last two seasons, similar to former assistant coach Bryan Mullins' role, Valentine helped Loyola lead the NCAA in scoring defense last season (56.1 points allowed per game). The Ramblers were 21st in the country in scoring defense the year before, and Valentine helped coach two of the league's last four Defensive Players of the Year (Ben Richardson in 2018 and Lucas Williamson in 2020-21).
"He's been with coach Moser for four years. He's going to do an unbelievable job there," said Mullins, a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year who is entering his third season as the head coach at SIU. "I told him to be yourself. 'You don't have to be coach Moser. The reason you're the head coach there is because of who you are, and what you've done in your life, and who you are as a person, so trust your instincts.'"
Valentine has good genes to go with those instincts. His brother, Denzel, is a guard for the Chicago Bulls, and his father, Carlton, won two state championships as the coach at Lansing (Michigan) Sexton High School. Drew Valentine said when you get down to it, his job is pretty simple.
"One thing that he did, and one thing I'm gonna continue to do, is to make it all about the players. The players are who we do this for," he said. "The players are who we want to see succeed, and the players are who we want to see live out their dreams. My dad was able to help so many young men be the first to go to college, first generation people to kind of take care of their families, so that's who I aspire to be like. I want to continue to add my touch and my twist to this program, and at the same time, make it about the players at the same time."
