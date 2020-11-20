MVC Basketball Preview: Northern Iowa, Loyola lead potential 2-horse race

Loyola returns all five starters from last season's 21-11 squad that finished a game back of Northern Iowa during the regular season. The Ramblers also get guard Cooper Kaifes, a member of the 2019 MVC All-Freshman Team, back after he missed last season with a torn labrum. Loyola also has Marquise Kennedy, a member of the 2020 All-Freshman Team, Oakland transfer Braden Norris and sophomore guard Paxson Wojcik, but coach Porter Moser said all that experience won't mean much if his group is not driven.

"If we got everybody back and we're not any better, it's not going to mean anything because everybody in this league is gonna get better," Moser said. "We've gotta get better. We gotta get bigger. We gotta get faster, we gotta get better defensively. My hope is that we look stronger, faster, bigger, that we look better, and that's the challenge that we've had all year. It's hard to play 10 guys. It really is, so I'd really like to go lower and get into that."