MVC Basketball | Valley Hoops delays piling up after opening weekend

Illinois State could be off until playing at Evansville Jan. 9 if it's unable to find another game.

Anticipating this kind of drama, the Valley gave each team two weekends free between now and late February/early March in case they needed them. Those weekends are scheduled during the week the teams play their travel partners, which are home-and-home series. SIU, for example, is scheduled to play at Missouri State Thursday, Jan. 21, but has the weekend of Jan. 22-24 off and the following week before hosting Northern Iowa Jan. 30 and 31. The Salukis are scheduled to host Missouri State Wednesday, Feb. 17, but have the weekend of Feb. 19-22 off, as well as the following week, before playing at Loyola Feb. 26 and 27.

The Salukis (7-1, 1-1) are scheduled to play at Drake (11-0, 2-0) Sunday and Monday in Des Moines.

The SIU women are off the weekend of Jan. 29-31 after playing at Missouri State in the middle of the week, and the weekend of Feb. 26-28 after hosting the Lady Bears in the middle of the week.

COVID also postponed a big women's series in Cedar Falls between No. 24 Missouri State (4-2) and Northern Iowa (3-4). UNI will now host Illinois State (3-0) Friday and Saturday in a series switch, after the Redbirds' series against Valparaiso was postponed because of issues on the Crusaders' team.

Duke and SMU's women's teams have already opted out of the rest of the season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

