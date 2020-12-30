MVC Basketball | Valley Hoops delays piling up after opening weekend

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team is still planning to go to undefeated Drake this weekend, but two more Missouri Valley Conference series that were scheduled between Jan. 1-5 were called off on Wednesday.
The much-anticipated series in Peoria between Loyola (6-2, 2-0 MVC) and Bradley (6-3, 0-0 MVC) that was scheduled for Sunday and Monday was postponed because of a positive test among the Braves' Tier 1 personnel, which includes, players, coaches and staff. Sunday's game at 5 p.m. was supposed to air on ESPNU, and Monday's matchup between two of the top-four teams in the league in KenPom.com's analytics was supposed to air on CBS Sports Network. The Valley will announce make-up dates for the games at a later date, according to a news release.
Bradley has won the last two MVC Tournaments and was picked third in the preseason poll. Loyola, which was picked right behind preseason favorite Northern Iowa, opened Valley play with two 30-point wins over Illinois State (3-5, 0-2) in Chicago.
The league also announced Bradley's next scheduled series, at Northern Iowa Jan. 9 and 10, will push to Jan. 10 and 11 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Bradley was supposed to open MVC play last weekend at Valparaiso (3-5), but COVID issues within the Crusaders' program paused their activities through at least Jan. 9. The Crusaders' next scheduled game is Jan. 9 at home against Missouri State.
Illinois State could be off until playing at Evansville Jan. 9 if it's unable to find another game.
Anticipating this kind of drama, the Valley gave each team two weekends free between now and late February/early March in case they needed them. Those weekends are scheduled during the week the teams play their travel partners, which are home-and-home series. SIU, for example, is scheduled to play at Missouri State Thursday, Jan. 21, but has the weekend of Jan. 22-24 off and the following week before hosting Northern Iowa Jan. 30 and 31. The Salukis are scheduled to host Missouri State Wednesday, Feb. 17, but have the weekend of Feb. 19-22 off, as well as the following week, before playing at Loyola Feb. 26 and 27.
The Salukis (7-1, 1-1) are scheduled to play at Drake (11-0, 2-0) Sunday and Monday in Des Moines.
The SIU women are off the weekend of Jan. 29-31 after playing at Missouri State in the middle of the week, and the weekend of Feb. 26-28 after hosting the Lady Bears in the middle of the week.
COVID also postponed a big women's series in Cedar Falls between No. 24 Missouri State (4-2) and Northern Iowa (3-4). UNI will now host Illinois State (3-0) Friday and Saturday in a series switch, after the Redbirds' series against Valparaiso was postponed because of issues on the Crusaders' team.
Duke and SMU's women's teams have already opted out of the rest of the season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman