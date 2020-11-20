MVC Capsules

BRADLEY BRAVES (23-11 2019-20, 11-7 MVC, tied for third place, won MVC Tournament)
Coach: Brian Wardle (81-86 at BU, sixth season, 176-151 overall)
Returning starters (2): F Elijah Childs (14.8 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 49.8% FG, 30 blocks), G Danya Kingsby (7.2 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 68 assists, 59 turnovers)
Big additions: G Terry Nolan Jr., G Kevin McAdoo, F Rienk Mast, G Sean East II
Big losses: PG Darrell Brown, C Koch Bar, G Nate Kennell
Did you know? Bradley could become only the second team in MVC history to win three straight MVC Tournament titles if it's able to win the 2021 event (SIU won three straight between 1993-95)
DRAKE BULLDOGS (20-14, 8-10 MVC, eighth place)
Coach: Darian DeVries (44-24 at DU, third season, 44-24 overall)
Returning starters (4): G Roman Penn (12 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 192 assists, 83 turnovers, 43 steals, MVC All-Newcomer Team), G D.J. Wilkins (8.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg.), G Jonah Jackson (6 ppg., 0.7 rpg., 66-166 3s, 39.8% 3PT), F Tremell Murphy (5 ppg., 3.4 rpg., started five games before left knee injury)
Big additions: G ShanQuan Hemphill, F Issa Samake, F Darnell Brodie
Big losses: C Liam Robbins, F Anthony Murphy, F Antonio Pilipovic
Did you know? Guard Jonah Jackson made 66 field goals last season, all 3-pointers
EVANSVILLE PURPLE ACES (9-23, 0-18 MVC, 10th place)
Coach: Todd Lickliter (0-13 at UE, second season, 218-168 overall)
Returning starters (1): G Jawaun Newton (5.5 ppg., 2.8 rpg.),
Big additions: G Emmette Page, F Iyen Enaruna, F Alex Matthews, G Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, G Samari Curtis
Big losses: G/F Sam Cunliffe, F DeAndre Williams, G K.J. Riley, F John Hall
Did you know? The Purple Aces had three different head coaches at one time last season, Walter McCarty, Bennie Seltzer and current leader Todd Lickliter
ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS (10-21, 5-13 MVC, ninth place)
Coach: Dan Muller (149-117 at ISU, ninth season, 149-117 overall)
Returning starters (1): G D.J. Horne (8.7 ppg., 3.1 rpg.)
Big additions: F Dusan Mahorcic, F Alex Kotov, G Josiah Strong, G Emon Washington
Big losses: F Keith Fisher III, G Zach Copeland, G Jaycee Hillsman, F Rey Idowu
Did you know? Fisher, who opted out of this season because of health concerns with his young family, was the Redbirds' top returning scorer (9.6 ppg.) and rebounder (6 rpg.)
INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES (18-12, 11-7 MVC, tied for third place)
Coach: Greg Lansing (166-154 at ISU, 11th season, 166-154 overall)
Returning starters (4): G Tyreke Key (15.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 44.9% FG, 84.6% FT), F Jake LaRavia (9.4 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 52.9% FG), F Tre Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 54.7% FG), G Cooper Neese (7.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg.)
Big additions: F Kailex Stephens, C Ndongo Ndaw, G Tobias Howard Jr., G Randy Miller Jr., G Julian Larry
Big losses: G Jordan Barnes, C Bronson Kessinger, G Christian Williams
Did you know? Greg Lansing is 17 wins away from becoming the Sycamores' all-time winningest coach
LOYOLA RAMBLERS (21-11, 13-5 MVC, second place)
Coach: Porter Moser (162-136 at LU, 10th season, 267-237 overall)
Returning starters (5): C Cameron Krutwig (15.1 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 4.2 apg., 56.3% FG), G/F Tate Hall (12.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 47.8% FG, 42.6% 3PT), G Keith Clemons (10.4 ppg., 1.7 rpg., 45.7% 3PT), G Lucas Williamson (9 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 49 steals), F Aher Uguak (5.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 51.7% FG)
Big additions: G Baylor Hebb, G Braden Norris, G Cooper Kaifes back from injury (MVC All-Freshman Team 2019)
Big losses: G Jalon Pipkins
Did you know? Loyola returns all five starters from last season, as well as Marquise Kennedy, the 2020 MVC Sixth Man of the Year, Oakland transfer Braden Norris and sharpshooter Cooper Kaifes, a member of the 2019 MVC All-Freshman Team
MISSOURI STATE BEARS (16-17, 9-9 MVC, tied for sixth place)
Coach: Dana Ford (32-22 at MSU, third season, 89-98 overall)
Returning starters (2): F Gaige Prim (13.7 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 49.3% FG), G Ja'Monta Black (3.2 ppg., 1.7 rpg.)
Big additions: G Demarcus Sharp, G/F Keaton Hervey, F Nic Tata, F Melvyn Ebonkoli
Big losses: G Keandre Cook, F Tulio Da Silva, F Lamont West, G Ross Owens, G/F Josh Hall
Did you know? MSU was fourth in the Valley in scoring margin last season (plus-2.8 ppg.) but went 16-17
NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS (25-6, 14-4 MVC, first place)
Coach: Ben Jacobson (291-174 at UNI, 15th season, 291-174 overall)
Returning starters (3): G A.J. Green (MVC Player of the Year, 19.7 ppg., 3 rpg., 41.6% FG, 39.1% 3PT, 91.7% FT), G Trae Berhow (12.5 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 49.8% FG, 44.6% 3PT, 83.6% FT), F Austin Phyfe (11.2 ppg., 8.2 rpg., 67.1% FG)
Big additions: G Bowen Born, F Cole Henry, F Tytan Anderson
Big losses: G Isaiah Brown (MVC Defensive Player of the Year), G Spencer Haldeman, F Luke McDonnell, C Justin Dahl
Did you know? Born joins Haldeman (2015) as an Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year to sign with the Panthers
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS (16-16, 10-8 MVC, fifth place)
Coach: Bryan Mullins (16-16 at SIU, second season, 16-16 overall)
Returning starters (2): G Marcus Domask (MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, 13.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 54 3s, 39.7% 3PT), G Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 31 steals, 79 assists, 88 turnovers)
Big additions: F Anthony D'Avanzo, G Ben Harvey, G Jakolby Long, F Kyler Filewich
Big losses: G Eric McGill, G Aaron Cook, C Barret Benson, G Ronnie Suggs, F J.D. Muila
Did you know? Domask joined Kent Williams as the only Salukis to be named the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year (Williams won both awards in 2000)
VALPARAISO CRUSADERS (19-16, 9-9 MVC, tied for sixth place)
Coach: Matt Lottich (73-60 at VU, fifth season, 73-60 overall)
Returning starters (4): G/F Donovan Clay (MVC All-Freshman Team, 9.4 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 36 blocks, 45.2% FG), F Mileek McMillan (8.8 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 46.3% FG), G Daniel Sackey (6.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 121 assists, 70 turnovers, 35 steals), G Nick Robinson (6.2 ppg., 3.9 rpg.)
Big additions: G Goodnews Kpegeol, G Sheldon Edwards, F Jacob Ognacevic
Big losses: G Javon Freeman-Liberty, G/F John Kiser, G/F Ryan Fazekas
Did you know? Walk-on guard Tyler Fricke's father, Scott, coached Lottich at New Trier High School
