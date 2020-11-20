 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MVC Capsules
0 comments

MVC Capsules

{{featured_button_text}}

BRADLEY BRAVES (23-11 2019-20, 11-7 MVC, tied for third place, won MVC Tournament)

Bradley logo

Coach: Brian Wardle (81-86 at BU, sixth season, 176-151 overall)

Returning starters (2): F Elijah Childs (14.8 ppg., 8.7 rpg., 49.8% FG, 30 blocks), G Danya Kingsby (7.2 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 68 assists, 59 turnovers)

Big additions: G Terry Nolan Jr., G Kevin McAdoo, F Rienk Mast, G Sean East II

Big losses: PG Darrell Brown, C Koch Bar, G Nate Kennell

Did you know? Bradley could become only the second team in MVC history to win three straight MVC Tournament titles if it's able to win the 2021 event (SIU won three straight between 1993-95)

DRAKE BULLDOGS (20-14, 8-10 MVC, eighth place)

Drake logo

Coach: Darian DeVries (44-24 at DU, third season, 44-24 overall)

Returning starters (4): G Roman Penn (12 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 192 assists, 83 turnovers, 43 steals, MVC All-Newcomer Team), G D.J. Wilkins (8.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg.), G Jonah Jackson (6 ppg., 0.7 rpg., 66-166 3s, 39.8% 3PT), F Tremell Murphy (5 ppg., 3.4 rpg., started five games before left knee injury)

Big additions: G ShanQuan Hemphill, F Issa Samake, F Darnell Brodie

Big losses: C Liam Robbins, F Anthony Murphy, F Antonio Pilipovic

Did you know? Guard Jonah Jackson made 66 field goals last season, all 3-pointers

EVANSVILLE PURPLE ACES (9-23, 0-18 MVC, 10th place)

Coach: Todd Lickliter (0-13 at UE, second season, 218-168 overall)

Returning starters (1): G Jawaun Newton (5.5 ppg., 2.8 rpg.),

Big additions: G Emmette Page, F Iyen Enaruna, F Alex Matthews, G Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, G Samari Curtis

Big losses: G/F Sam Cunliffe, F DeAndre Williams, G K.J. Riley, F John Hall

Did you know? The Purple Aces had three different head coaches at one time last season, Walter McCarty, Bennie Seltzer and current leader Todd Lickliter

ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS (10-21, 5-13 MVC, ninth place)

Illinois State logo

Coach: Dan Muller (149-117 at ISU, ninth season, 149-117 overall)

Returning starters (1): G D.J. Horne (8.7 ppg., 3.1 rpg.)

Big additions: F Dusan Mahorcic, F Alex Kotov, G Josiah Strong, G Emon Washington

Big losses: F Keith Fisher III, G Zach Copeland, G Jaycee Hillsman, F Rey Idowu

Did you know? Fisher, who opted out of this season because of health concerns with his young family, was the Redbirds' top returning scorer (9.6 ppg.) and rebounder (6 rpg.)

INDIANA STATE SYCAMORES (18-12, 11-7 MVC, tied for third place)

New Indiana State logo

Coach: Greg Lansing (166-154 at ISU, 11th season, 166-154 overall)

Returning starters (4): G Tyreke Key (15.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 44.9% FG, 84.6% FT), F Jake LaRavia (9.4 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 52.9% FG), F Tre Williams (7.2 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 54.7% FG), G Cooper Neese (7.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg.)

Big additions: F Kailex Stephens, C Ndongo Ndaw, G Tobias Howard Jr., G Randy Miller Jr., G Julian Larry

Big losses: G Jordan Barnes, C Bronson Kessinger, G Christian Williams

Did you know? Greg Lansing is 17 wins away from becoming the Sycamores' all-time winningest coach

LOYOLA RAMBLERS (21-11, 13-5 MVC, second place)

Loyola logo

Coach: Porter Moser (162-136 at LU, 10th season, 267-237 overall)

Returning starters (5): C Cameron Krutwig (15.1 ppg., 8.1 rpg., 4.2 apg., 56.3% FG), G/F Tate Hall (12.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 47.8% FG, 42.6% 3PT), G Keith Clemons (10.4 ppg., 1.7 rpg., 45.7% 3PT), G Lucas Williamson (9 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 49 steals), F Aher Uguak (5.7 ppg., 3.9 rpg., 51.7% FG)

Big additions: G Baylor Hebb, G Braden Norris, G Cooper Kaifes back from injury (MVC All-Freshman Team 2019)

Big losses: G Jalon Pipkins

Did you know? Loyola returns all five starters from last season, as well as Marquise Kennedy, the 2020 MVC Sixth Man of the Year, Oakland transfer Braden Norris and sharpshooter Cooper Kaifes, a member of the 2019 MVC All-Freshman Team

MISSOURI STATE BEARS (16-17, 9-9 MVC, tied for sixth place)

Missouri State logo

Coach: Dana Ford (32-22 at MSU, third season, 89-98 overall)

Returning starters (2): F Gaige Prim (13.7 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 49.3% FG), G Ja'Monta Black (3.2 ppg., 1.7 rpg.)

Big additions: G Demarcus Sharp, G/F Keaton Hervey, F Nic Tata, F Melvyn Ebonkoli

Big losses: G Keandre Cook, F Tulio Da Silva, F Lamont West, G Ross Owens, G/F Josh Hall

Did you know? MSU was fourth in the Valley in scoring margin last season (plus-2.8 ppg.) but went 16-17

NORTHERN IOWA PANTHERS (25-6, 14-4 MVC, first place)

Northern Iowa logo

Coach: Ben Jacobson (291-174 at UNI, 15th season, 291-174 overall)

Returning starters (3): G A.J. Green (MVC Player of the Year, 19.7 ppg., 3 rpg., 41.6% FG, 39.1% 3PT, 91.7% FT), G Trae Berhow (12.5 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 49.8% FG, 44.6% 3PT, 83.6% FT), F Austin Phyfe (11.2 ppg., 8.2 rpg., 67.1% FG)

Big additions: G Bowen Born, F Cole Henry, F Tytan Anderson

Big losses: G Isaiah Brown (MVC Defensive Player of the Year), G Spencer Haldeman, F Luke McDonnell, C Justin Dahl

Did you know? Born joins Haldeman (2015) as an Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year to sign with the Panthers

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SALUKIS (16-16, 10-8 MVC, fifth place)

New Saluki logo

Coach: Bryan Mullins (16-16 at SIU, second season, 16-16 overall)

Returning starters (2): G Marcus Domask (MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, 13.6 ppg., 5.2 rpg., 54 3s, 39.7% 3PT), G Lance Jones (9.3 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 31 steals, 79 assists, 88 turnovers)

Big additions: F Anthony D'Avanzo, G Ben Harvey, G Jakolby Long, F Kyler Filewich

Big losses: G Eric McGill, G Aaron Cook, C Barret Benson, G Ronnie Suggs, F J.D. Muila

Did you know? Domask joined Kent Williams as the only Salukis to be named the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year (Williams won both awards in 2000)

VALPARAISO CRUSADERS (19-16, 9-9 MVC, tied for sixth place)

Valparaiso logo

Coach: Matt Lottich (73-60 at VU, fifth season, 73-60 overall)

Returning starters (4): G/F Donovan Clay (MVC All-Freshman Team, 9.4 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 36 blocks, 45.2% FG), F Mileek McMillan (8.8 ppg., 3.2 rpg., 46.3% FG), G Daniel Sackey (6.3 ppg., 2.5 rpg., 121 assists, 70 turnovers, 35 steals), G Nick Robinson (6.2 ppg., 3.9 rpg.)

Big additions: G Goodnews Kpegeol, G Sheldon Edwards, F Jacob Ognacevic

Big losses: G Javon Freeman-Liberty, G/F John Kiser, G/F Ryan Fazekas

Did you know? Walk-on guard Tyler Fricke's father, Scott, coached Lottich at New Trier High School

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Meet Muila's mentor, Ed O'Neil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News