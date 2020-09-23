MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin to retire next year

CARBONDALE — Doug Elgin, the commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference that brought in Loyola and Valparaiso and moved the league's basketball tournaments to neutral sites, announced Wednesday that he will step down following the 2020-21 academic year.
“I’m announcing my retirement at this time in order to provide our MVC Presidents Council with the appropriate time to guide the search for the next commissioner," Elgin said in a statement from the league.
A national search will be conducted, with Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search handling the recruitment of candidates and the coordination of the hiring process.
Named the Missouri Valley’s ninth commissioner on May 17, 1988, Elgin is the longest-serving commissioner in the league’s 114-year history and is the longest-tenured commissioner currently employed at any of NCAA’s multi-sport Division I conferences. He oversaw the expansion of the league in the 1990s, when it added Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Evansville, and brought women's sports under the MVC umbrella in 1992.
One of his biggest accomplishments was moving the men's and women's basketball tournaments, the league's most prestigious events, to neutral sites. The Valley moved the men's tournament from campus sites to the Kiel Auditorium in St. Louis in 1991. It moved to the St. Louis Arena from 1992-94 and what was known as the Savvis Center in 1995 (it's since been named the Scottrade Center and now the Enterprise Center). The men's tournament celebrated its 30th straight event in St. Louis in March.
Elgin moved the women's tournament to a neutral site in 2008, to St. Charles, Missouri, when most major women's basketball tournaments were being held at campus sites. The event moved to the iWireless Center (now known as the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline in 2016, where it has remained.
During Elgin's tenure, the Valley has hosted 12 NCAA basketball postseason events in St. Louis, including the 2001 and 2009 Women's Final Fours, the 2005 Men's Final Four, and several men's regional games. Shortly after losing stalwarts Wichita State and Creighton, Elgin helped add Loyola (2013) and Valparaiso (2017) to the league. Loyola won the men's basketball tournament in 2018 on the way to the Final Four.
“I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to work in a conference that has valued the academic and competitive success of its student-athletes,” Elgin said. “We’ve had very committed campus leadership and great coaches during my time here. And the continuity and extraordinary dedication of our staff has played a major role in keeping the MVC in a position of prominence.”
Elgin has been a member of both the NCAA men’s basketball committee (1999-2002) and the NIT committee (2016-2019), and also served on the NCAA men’s basketball oversight committee, the NCAA administration cabinet and the NABC’s ad hoc committee on NCAA selection, seeding and bracketing.
In 45 years in college athletics administration, Elgin has worked at four institutions and in two conference offices. His career path has included stints as sports information director at Frostburg State University (1975-76), Miami-Dade Community College South (1976-77), Lafayette College (1977-80) and the University of Virginia (1980-83). Elgin also served as assistant commissioner at the Tampa-based Sun Belt Conference from 1983 to 1988 before joining the Valley.
A native of Hagerstown, Maryland, Elgin is a 1973 graduate of Lafayette College. He earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University in 1975.
