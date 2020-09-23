MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin to retire next year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Doug Elgin, the commissioner of the Missouri Valley Conference that brought in Loyola and Valparaiso and moved the league's basketball tournaments to neutral sites, announced Wednesday that he will step down following the 2020-21 academic year.

“I’m announcing my retirement at this time in order to provide our MVC Presidents Council with the appropriate time to guide the search for the next commissioner," Elgin said in a statement from the league.

A national search will be conducted, with Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search handling the recruitment of candidates and the coordination of the hiring process.

Named the Missouri Valley’s ninth commissioner on May 17, 1988, Elgin is the longest-serving commissioner in the league’s 114-year history and is the longest-tenured commissioner currently employed at any of NCAA’s multi-sport Division I conferences. He oversaw the expansion of the league in the 1990s, when it added Missouri State, Northern Iowa and Evansville, and brought women's sports under the MVC umbrella in 1992.