MVC Football | NFL Draft: SIU's Chinn, North Dakota State's Tuszka only MVFC players drafted

CARBONDALE — The NFL started with the most draftable player out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, SIU safety Jeremy Chinn, and then pretty much forgot about the rest.

Chinn, who was taken by Carolina with the last pick of the second round, was one of only two players from Valley Football to go during the seven-round event that ended Saturday afternoon. Chinn became the highest Saluki drafted since former quarterback Rick Johnson was selected in the second round of the 1984 supplemental draft. North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka, the league's Defensive Player of the Year, was taken by Denver with the second-to-last pick of the draft.

Tuszka had 19.0 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks for the FCS national champions last season.

The inability for players to hold individual workouts after their Pro Days inevitably hurt FCS players' chances to impress scouts. Only six FCS players went in the entire draft, well below the average over the last 10 years. Only two went in the opening four rounds, Chinn and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman, who went to New Orleans with the 105th pick in the third round.