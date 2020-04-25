MVC Football | NFL Draft: SIU's Chinn, North Dakota State's Tuszka only MVFC players drafted

CARBONDALE — The NFL started with the most draftable player out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, SIU safety Jeremy Chinn, and then pretty much forgot about the rest.
Chinn, who was taken by Carolina with the last pick of the second round, was one of only two players from Valley Football to go during the seven-round event that ended Saturday afternoon. Chinn became the highest Saluki drafted since former quarterback Rick Johnson was selected in the second round of the 1984 supplemental draft. North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka, the league's Defensive Player of the Year, was taken by Denver with the second-to-last pick of the draft.
Tuszka had 19.0 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks for the FCS national champions last season.
The inability for players to hold individual workouts after their Pro Days inevitably hurt FCS players' chances to impress scouts. Only six FCS players went in the entire draft, well below the average over the last 10 years. Only two went in the opening four rounds, Chinn and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman, who went to New Orleans with the 105th pick in the third round.
Saluki cornerback Madre Harper and tight end Nigel Kilby, who had received some pre-draft buzz, went undrafted. Running back D.J. Davis and defensive tackle Malik Haynes were also hoping to secure free agent contracts after the draft ended. None had agreed to a deal at The Southern Illinoisan's press deadline.
Harper ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at Northwestern's Pro Day on March 12 and a 4.25 20-yard shuttle drill. The Oklahoma State transfer had 88 tackles in his two years at SIU, with two interceptions and 18 pass breakups. Back in Texas, he is working out at home and at a local park with a mentor, former Packers draft pick Mike Hawkins.
"I've talked to a couple of teams but I haven't done anything like FaceTime or anything else," Harper said. "I've had some good conversations with some teams, which I obviously can't mention, but it's been good, for sure and I'm enjoying the process."
Tight end Nigel Kilby likely moved up some draft boards after ESPN.com's Adam Schefter tweeted his Pro Day results and called him a possible sleeper. At 6-8, 243, Kilby was a big target in the red zone for the Salukis in his 19 career games. Eight of his 29 catches went for touchdowns. Last year he caught 13 passes for 162 yards and two scores for the 7-5 Salukis. A Senior Bowl candidate in the preseason, he was also a key blocker for an SIU rushing attack that scored 28 touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards a carry.
Davis, a 5-8, 170-pound senior who became SIU's all-time kickoff return yards leader, rushed for four touchdowns and caught two scoring passes last season. Davis rushed for 2,697 yards and 13 touchdowns in his four years, averaging 5.6 yards a carry, and caught 112 career passes for 908 yards and seven scores. His 5,431 all-purpose yards rank second in school history behind Hall of Fame running back Arkee Whitlock, who earned 5,601 yards between 2004-06.
Haynes was a big part of the resurgence of SIU's defense last season. An honorable mention all-conference pick with Harper, the 5-11, 334-pound senior had 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss last season. Heading into its regular-season finale, the Salukis' defense went from 10th in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring defense to fourth during league play. SIU's run defense went from eighth to fourth, and its pass defense went from last to fourth.
