MVC Media Day | Strength of schedule gets even tougher for Valley teams

CARBONDALE — Strength of schedule is going to be even tougher for Missouri Valley Conference teams to prove this season, league coaches said Thursday.

The coronavirus delayed the start of the men's basketball season to Nov. 25, and pushed off critical neutral-site games against Power Five schools that were scheduled weeks ago. Games that could help the Valley snap a four-year stretch of only one bid to the NCAA Tournament. With less than 45 days until tipoff for the 2021-22 season, several teams in the Valley are still in search of teams to play before the conference schedule begins Dec. 30.

"It is going to be a challenge, in terms of getting the right games, and enough games, across our league, to get our league in a better position to get multiple bids to the NCAA Tournament," said Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson, whose squad was picked to win the league in the preseason poll released Thursday. "A couple things I would say about that. It was a challenge a year ago, it was a challenge five years ago, and it's going to be a challenge next year, right? COVID hasn't necessarily changed that dynamic a whole lot, because that will remain a challenge for our league, and then the other piece is we don't know what that's going to look like come March."