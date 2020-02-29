MVC Men's Basketball | Northern Iowa officially wraps up MVC title, SIU to play Bradley

Northern Iowa's men's basketball team officially won the top seed at this week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday with a 70-43 win at Drake.
The Panthers (25-5, 14-4 MVC) will play the winner of Thursday night's first game between No. 9 seed Illinois State (10-20, 5-13) and No. 8 seed Drake (18-13, 8-10) on Friday at noon at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Redbirds and Bulldogs play at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by seventh-seeded Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9) and 10 seed Evansville (9-22, 0-18) at 8:30 p.m. The Crusaders tied Missouri State for the sixth and seventh seed, but the league's second tiebreaker, the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking, was expected to favor the Bears on Sunday.
Missouri State (15-16, 9-9), which beat SIU (16-15, 10-8) on Saturday for its second win in its last three games, entered the weekend with a slight edge on Valparaiso in the NET. With the Bears winning and the Crusaders losing to Indiana State Saturday, 71-58, that was not expected to change. The Sycamores (18-11, 11-7) were expected to win the tiebreaker with Bradley (20-11, 11-7) via the NET rankings and take the third seed at Arch Madness.
The MVC will officially announce the pairings for the tournament Sunday morning on its website. The third/fourth seeds and sixth/seventh seeds were the only ties in the standings.
Loyola (21-10, 13-5) edged the Braves 67-66 in Peoria on Saturday to lock up the second seed. The Ramblers, who won the 2018 tournament and lost to Bradley in the semifinals last year, will open the tournament on Friday at 6 p.m. against either Valparaiso or Evansville.
Fourth-seeded Bradley and fifth-seeded SIU are scheduled to face off for the third time at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The Braves were one of two teams (Indiana State was the other one) to sweep the Salukis this season, winning 67-48 in Peoria and 69-67 in Carbondale.
Indiana State, assuming it wins the third seed, would play sixth-seeded Missouri State in the nightcap of Friday's tournament quarterfinals, at 8:30 p.m.
Bradley is the defending MVC Tournament champion. SIU hasn't won Arch Madness since coach Bryan Mullins was a freshman point guard in 2006.
