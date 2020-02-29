MVC Men's Basketball | Northern Iowa officially wraps up MVC title, SIU to play Bradley

Northern Iowa's men's basketball team officially won the top seed at this week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday with a 70-43 win at Drake.

The Panthers (25-5, 14-4 MVC) will play the winner of Thursday night's first game between No. 9 seed Illinois State (10-20, 5-13) and No. 8 seed Drake (18-13, 8-10) on Friday at noon at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Redbirds and Bulldogs play at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by seventh-seeded Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9) and 10 seed Evansville (9-22, 0-18) at 8:30 p.m. The Crusaders tied Missouri State for the sixth and seventh seed, but the league's second tiebreaker, the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking, was expected to favor the Bears on Sunday.

Missouri State (15-16, 9-9), which beat SIU (16-15, 10-8) on Saturday for its second win in its last three games, entered the weekend with a slight edge on Valparaiso in the NET. With the Bears winning and the Crusaders losing to Indiana State Saturday, 71-58, that was not expected to change. The Sycamores (18-11, 11-7) were expected to win the tiebreaker with Bradley (20-11, 11-7) via the NET rankings and take the third seed at Arch Madness.

The MVC will officially announce the pairings for the tournament Sunday morning on its website. The third/fourth seeds and sixth/seventh seeds were the only ties in the standings.