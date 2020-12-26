MVC Men's Basketball | 5 things to watch in 2020-21

CARBONDALE — The preseason favorite is 1-4, no one has a win over a top-25 team after the first month of the season, and the league is moving to two-game series instead of the typical Wednesday-Saturday format.

In 2020, expect the unexpected during the Missouri Valley Conference season, which kicks off Sunday. Drake is 9-0, with all nine wins by 10 points or more, SIU is off to its best start in 17 years, and Missouri State is undefeated with three home wins over non-Division I William Jewell, Northwestern State and Little Rock. And what does a home win even mean any more, with fans limited everywhere (MSU had just over 1,000 fans in each of its three games)?

Here are five things to watch in what could be one of the craziest seasons ever:

No. 1 — Will the Salukis' postseason drought end in 2021?

SIU's 6-0 start is the best since it won the MVC regular-season championship under Matt Painter in 2003-04, and if you believe it, the Salukis are averaging over 80 points per game. They ended Butler's 59-game homecourt winning streak against non-conference opponents, which dated back to 2012, and have done it all without one of their best players, junior college forward J.D. Muila, who will miss the season with a torn meniscus.