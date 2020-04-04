MVC Men's Basketball | Drake center Robbins intends to transfer

CARBONDALE — Drake center Liam Robbins, a second team All-Missouri Valley Conference pick last season, announced on Twitter Saturday that he intends to transfer.
"Thank you to coach DeVries, Woodley, Richter, Blunt and Gatens for all they have done for me and the opportunity to play for Drake University, as it has been an honor," Robbins said. "With that being said, after discussing with my family, I will be transferring from Drake to pursue my athletic and academic career elsewhere. Thank you!"
Robbins, a 7-foot sophomore, blocked a school-record 99 shots and averaged 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Davenport, Iowa native has two years of eligibility left and would likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season, although a transfer working group appointed by the NCAA has recommended student-athletes be given a one-time waiver to transfer wherever they want and be immediately eligible as long as they meet certain criteria. That proposal has not been approved by the Division I Council.
Robbins was the Valley's eighth-best scorer and third-best rebounder in his second season. The captain of the MVC Most Improved Team, he shot 49.9% from the field, 24.4% from the 3-point line (10 of 41) and 69.4% at the free-throw line (93 of 134). His 99 blocks were the third-most in a single season in Valley history.
Drake went 20-14 overall and 8-10 in the MVC last season (eighth place). Robbins joined two other Bulldogs who have announced they intend to transfer, guard Samm Jones and forward Antonio Pilipovic.
Robbins is one of the biggest names in the league to announce he's leaving. SIU's Aaron Cook, a possible graduate transfer, and four other Salukis intend to transfer. Tyrik Dixon, Missouri State's starting point guard before he got hurt, four-star recruit Ford Cooper Jr. and Josh Hall are leaving the Bears. Backup forward Rey Idowu intends to leave Illinois State, and three players from Evansville's last-place team, forward John Hall and guards Marcus Henderson and Artur Labinowicz, have announced their intentions to leave.
