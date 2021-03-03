MVC Men's Basketball | MSU's Isiaih Mosley named Most Improved, DU's Joseph Yesufu leads All-Bench Team

Sophomore Isiaih Mosley of Missouri State and sophomore Joseph Yesufu of Drake headlined the Missouri Valley Conference's Most Improved and All-Bench Teams, the league announced Wednesday.

Mosley, the first Missouri State player to ever lead the Valley in scoring (20 points per game) and a first team all-conference pick, was named the Most Improved Player. Yesufu, who averaged 13.7 ppg. during league play, put up 125 points in Drake's final five games to help the Bulldogs (24-3, 15-3 MVC) secure the second seed (25 ppg.). Yesufu was named the MVC's Sixth Man of the Year on Tuesday, when the all-conference teams and specialty award winners were announced.

Mosley, a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward from Columbia, Missouri, (So., Columbia, Mo.) led the conference in minutes played (33.7), and ranked second in free throw percentage (.847), seventh in assists (3.3) and 10th in rebounds (6.1). A three-time MVC player of the week this season, Mosley scored in double figures 19 times. He had 13 games of 20 points or more and led the third-seeded Bears (16-6, 12-6) in scoring 12 times.

Mosley averaged 8.3 ppg. during his freshman year last season. He joined Evansville guard Shamar Givance, Valparaiso forward Ben Krikke, Loyola forward Aher Uguak and Yesufu on the Most Improved Team.