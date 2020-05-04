MVC Men's Basketball | Valparaiso's Freeman-Liberty transferring to DePaul

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Javon Freeman-Liberty, a first team All-Missouri Valley Conference guard at Valparaiso University that explored the NBA draft, is not going pro or going back to the Crusaders.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, who was the second-leading scorer in the Valley last season at 19 points per game, entered the transfer portal last week and verbally committed to DePaul on Friday. He will likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season and have two years to play for the Blue Demons, who went 16-16 last season. Freeman ranked sixth in the Valley in rebounding (6.1 per game), sixth in assists per game (3.2) and led the league in steals (74 in 33 games). A two-time selection on the MVC All-Defensive Team, Freeman-Liberty helped the Crusaders to the championship game of the MVC Tournament and was expected to be a league player of the year candidate next season.

Valparaiso lost to Bradley 80-66 to close a 19-16 campaign. The Crusaders tied Missouri State for seventh place in the Valley at 9-9, but lost the tiebreaker and were forced to play in the opening round of the MVC Tournament. Valparaiso beat last-place Evansville and turned around the next day to defeat second-seeded Loyola in overtime. The Crusaders beat the Bears in the tournament semifinals to reach the finals, becoming the first team in the history of the event to ever win three games in three days to reach the championship.