MVC Men's Basketball | Valparaiso's Freeman-Liberty transferring to DePaul

CARBONDALE — Javon Freeman-Liberty, a first team All-Missouri Valley Conference guard at Valparaiso University that explored the NBA draft, is not going pro or going back to the Crusaders.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, who was the second-leading scorer in the Valley last season at 19 points per game, entered the transfer portal last week and verbally committed to DePaul on Friday. He will likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season and have two years to play for the Blue Demons, who went 16-16 last season. Freeman ranked sixth in the Valley in rebounding (6.1 per game), sixth in assists per game (3.2) and led the league in steals (74 in 33 games). A two-time selection on the MVC All-Defensive Team, Freeman-Liberty helped the Crusaders to the championship game of the MVC Tournament and was expected to be a league player of the year candidate next season.
Valparaiso lost to Bradley 80-66 to close a 19-16 campaign. The Crusaders tied Missouri State for seventh place in the Valley at 9-9, but lost the tiebreaker and were forced to play in the opening round of the MVC Tournament. Valparaiso beat last-place Evansville and turned around the next day to defeat second-seeded Loyola in overtime. The Crusaders beat the Bears in the tournament semifinals to reach the finals, becoming the first team in the history of the event to ever win three games in three days to reach the championship.
Valparaiso was set to return everyone but seniors John Kiser and Ryan Fazekas next season. The Crusaders had two walk-ons and signed three players last November, 6-5 wing Connor Barrett from Brewster Academy prep school, 6-8 forward Jacob Ognacevic from Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Area Lutheran High School and 6-4 guard Sheldon Edwards, who played at TLAP Sports Academy in Florida last season.
Shortly after Freeman-Liberty departed, the Crusaders received a verbal commitment from 6-6 junior guard Goodnews Kpegeol. Kpegeol, a former Kansas State Wildcat, played last season at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
Freeman-Liberty was one of the biggest names in the Valley to change teams this spring, but he was hardly the only one. Forward DeAndre Williams, a 6-8 forward who was one of the league's top players before he hurt his back, is leaving Evansville and will choose between Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky and Memphis for his next home, according to Rivals.com.
SIU's Aaron Cook left as a graduate transfer and signed with Gonzaga, a possible Final Four contender next season. Drake center Liam Robbins went to Minnesota, and Illinois State forward Rey Idowu, who started 14 of 30 games last season, signed with Tulsa.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!