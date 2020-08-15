MVC Men's Basketball | Way-Too-Early look at the upcoming Valley season

Notes: Valparaiso didn't have as much turnover as it did in 2019, but it will feel like it with the loss of Freeman-Liberty, Kiser and Fazekas. Freeman-Liberty helped the Crusaders reach the MVC Tournament finals against Bradley and was expected to be a preseason first team all-conference pick before he up and left for DePaul. Kiser was an emotional leader for the squad, and Fazekas a veteran scorer. The Crusaders return four starters and two other core players in 6-9 forward Ben Krikke (6.7 ppg., 2.9 rpg.) and senior guard Eron Gordon (5.2 ppg., 2.3 rpg.). Kpegeol is a former Kansas State player who played last season at a junior college, and Edwards and Ognacevic are promising freshmen. Clay may be Valpo's only true standout, but this team could be as deep as any in the Valley.