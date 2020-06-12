MVC Men's Soccer | SIU-Edwardsville men's soccer joining MVC in 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. LOUIS — SIU-Edwardsville's men’s soccer team will return to the Missouri Valley Conference beginning with the 2021 season, according to a news release Friday.

The Cougars competed as an affiliate member in the Valley between 2010-2016, winning two league tournament championships and one regular-season title. SIUE went 25-13-7 over those seven seasons and reached the championship game of the MVC Tournament five times in seven years. The Cougars competed as an affiliate member in the Mid-American Conference the last three seasons, and will play in that league in 2020-21.

SIUE becomes the sixth men's soccer team in the Valley next year, joining Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Loyola and Missouri State. The Cougars' women's soccer team, and their other sports outside of wrestling, will remain in the Ohio Valley Conference. SIUE's wrestling team competes in the MAC.

SIUE won the national championship in men's soccer in 1979 and has made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Cougars were national runners-up in 1975, finished third in 1977 and made the Final Four in 1982. Last season the MVC went multiple teams to the NCAA Tournament for the 17th time in league history, as Loyola and Missouri State earned bids. The Bears qualified for the national tournament for the first time and finished the season ranked 16th in the country.

