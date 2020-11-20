MVC moving men's and women's basketball games to 2-day, 2-game slots

CARBONDALE — Hoping to get as many games in as possible amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council voted Friday to schedule its league's men's and women's teams in two-game series beginning after Christmas.

The men's and women's basketball teams in the Valley will now play four road series and four home series between Dec. 26, 2020, and early March 2021. The series will be two games, held on back-to-back days, at one site. The teams' respective travel partners (SIU's is Missouri State) will play a home-and-home series like usual, but on two separate dates. Meaning, the Salukis will play once at Missouri State and once at the Banterra Center against the Bears, but not on successive days.

The Valley plans to announce the full schedule, again, sometime in December. SIU's men's basketball team is scheduled to open the conference season at home against Bradley, the two-time defending champion of the MVC Tournament, Dec. 31. The Salukis now may have to open against the Braves on back-to-back days, Dec. 31 and New Year's Day 2021, but, possibly, could get both games at the Banterra Center.

It is not clear if the Valley will start the series at the original sites. The MVC still intends for each of its teams to play a full 18-game league schedule, according to its news release Friday.