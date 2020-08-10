MVC, MVFC launch social justice and racial equality initiatives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference, a progressive leader in college athletics since its formation in 1907, is announcing the launch of a comprehensive series of social justice and racial equality initiatives entitled “Mobilizing Voices for Change.”

The MVC and the Missouri Valley Football Conference will work collaboratively with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which includes athletes from each institution representing all sports, and with the MVC Equity and Diversity Committee in the promotion and activation of this important platform.

The leagues have provided a link (www.mvc-sports.com/OneValley) to a variety of educational resources for student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the extended conference family. Information on the website will include a voter registration initiative that is being provided to ensure student-athletes’ opportunity to participate in the electoral process. There will also be an extensive offering of recommended articles, books, movies and documentaries, as well as league-produced podcasts and video content.