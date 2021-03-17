MVC names Big 12's Jeff Jackson new commissioner

“Jeff Jackson has been an exceptional member of the Big 12 senior staff, and his leadership during the pandemic year has been nothing short of impeccable,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “He brings a coach’s perspective to conference leadership, and his high-level experiences inform detailed and well-researched outcomes. He has also served as a member of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee and the NCAA Basketball Rules Committee. And he has also been a leader among his peers in the Autonomy 5 Conferences in shaping and guiding college basketball. Jeff has also been an engaged and vital participant in Conference-wide policy development and implementation through his work with our Directors of Athletics, and our Presidents and Chancellors. I do not have the slightest doubt that Jeff Jackson will provide visionary and highly-principled leadership for the Missouri Valley Conference.”