MVC Notebook | Bradley, Valparaiso finally ready to start league play

Welcome back, Valparaiso and Bradley. After sitting out the first two Missouri Valley Conference weekends due to COVID-19-related issues, the Crusaders and Braves are on schedule to make their league debuts Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Valparaiso (3-5), which hasn't played since losing at Toledo Dec. 19, 2020, opens MVC play Saturday at home against Missouri State (6-1, 3-1 MVC). The Crusaders haven't practiced with their full roster since before Christmas, coach Matt Lottich said Tuesday, but he also said it's all par for the course.

"I think our team's been shut down four times. We have individual players that have been shut down as many as seven times," he said. "Is it difficult? Absolutely. It's difficult. But this is how this season is going to go."

Bradley coach Brian Wardle said the break kind of put his program in the shadows a bit, as Drake (13-0, 4-0) continued its undefeated streak and Loyola (7-2, 2-0) rose to the top of the standings with a weekend sweep of Illinois State (3-5, 0-2). The Braves come off a last-second loss at No. 14 Missouri on Dec. 22, 2020, and have won the last two MVC Tournaments.