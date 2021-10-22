MVC Notebook: Celebration of Life for Rich Herrin on Saturday

CARBONDALE — Former SIU men's basketball coach Rich Herrin will be remembered Saturday at the gym that bears his name in Benton.

A celebration of life honoring Herrin is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Benton High School. Herrin, who took the Saluki program from the doldrums to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances in the early 1990s, died Christmas Day in 2020 at the age of 87. Herrin won 521 games at Benton High School between 1960-85 before taking over the Salukis, who had won 56 games their previous five seasons, combined. His first club went 8-20, but in his fourth season, he led SIU to the NIT, its first postseason appearance in 12 years.

Herrin's 1992-93 club won the first of three straight Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments, part of the only three-peat in league history, for SIU's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years. Herrin went 225-174 at SIU, with 111 MVC wins, the seventh-most in league history. He was inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame in 2000 and the MVC Hall of Fame in 2010. The Benton native won over 670 games in the high school ranks at Benton, Okawville and Marion, and coached Morthland College in West Frankfort before the school closed in 2018.

Herrin coached eight SIU Hall of Fame players, 1992 MVC Player of the Year Ashraf Amaya, Chris Carr, Troy Hudson, Chris Lowery, Sterling Mahan, Steve Middleton, Rick Shipley and Marcus Timmons. He sent four players on to the NBA (Amaya, Carr, Hudson and Tony Harvey), and coached Doug Collins at Benton High School.

Herrin is survived by his wife, Sue, and children, Rodney Herrin, Kyle Herrin, Randy Herrin and Kristy (Herrin) Allardyce.

• The SIU women's basketball team will now play Millikin Oct. 30: The Saluki women's basketball team announced Friday it would now play Millikin University, not McKendree, in its Oct. 30 exhibition game at the Banterra Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tickets are $3-5 for general admission and $15 for courtside seats.

Millikin is ranked No. 22 in the NCAA Division III top 25 poll (D3hoops.com) after going 11-3 last season. The Big Blue won the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Tournament. They return all five starters and their top-nine scorers, including three first team all-conference picks, forward/center Jordan Hildebrand, CCIW Newcomer of the Year guard Elyce Knudsen and forward Bailey Coffman.

Millikin is coached by former Saluki Olivia Lett.

SIU went 9-16 during the 2020-21 COVID-19-centric season, and returns all five starters.

• Frazier named to NBA 75th Anniversary Team: Saluki great Walt Frazier, a member of the NBA 50th Anniversary Team, was named to the league's 75th Anniversary Team on the eve of its 75th season.

The 75th Anniversary Team was selected by a blue-ribbon panel of current and former NBA players, coaches, general managers and team and league executives, WNBA legends and sportswriters and broadcasters, according to a news release from the NBA. Voters were asked to select the 75 Greatest Players in NBA History without regard to position. Panelists did not rank their selections. Current and former players were not allowed to vote for themselves.

As a result of a tie in the voting, the 75th Anniversary Team features 76 players.

