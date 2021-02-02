MVC Notebook: Domask feels good, but status still unknown for Bradley

SIU sophomore forward Marcus Domask feels good, coach Bryan Mullins said on Tuesday's weekly teleconference, but his status is still uncertain for Saturday's series opener at Bradley.
"It's really week-by-week. He's got to get through a week of pain-free symptoms with his foot and everything, and progress from there," Mullins said. "He's been feeling good, but we'll know in the next couple days before the Bradley series. Still confident that I think he'll be back sometime this season."
Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, and his teammates hope it's sooner than later. SIU (8-6, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference) dropped six straight games before beating Northern Iowa 71-68 on Sunday. Sophomore guard Lance Jones scored 27 points, one off his career high, in Sunday's win.
Domask started the first 42 games of his SIU career before a left foot injury put him on the shelf the week of Jan. 25. Freshman center Kyler Filewich moved into the starting lineup in his place.
• The free-throw fill-in: In the closing seconds against Illinois State, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich turned to a proven free-throw shooter. Right off the bench.
Sophomore guard Steven Helm, a walk-on from Valparaiso, Indiana, who spent the last two years in Japan serving a mission for his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, made two clutch free throws in both wins over the Redbirds Jan. 23-24. This season he is 83.3% at the free-throw line.
"It's also just the way he's made up," Lottich said. "The kid's just got an unbelievable makeup. He's extremely confident, so I don't hesitate to put him in in that moment."
Helm started his collegiate career at Carroll College, where he competed in basketball and track and field. At Valparaiso High School, he led his team to a 20-7 record as a senior, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. He led the state of Indiana in free-throw shooting, connecting at 94%.
• Late debut: UNI freshman guard Tytan Anderson made his collegiate premiere after battling a knee injury at SIU last weekend. He scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and had seven steals in the Panthers' 1-1 split.
"I didn't know what we would get, in terms of production, but we did know what we would get, in terms of his presence," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "He's a fighter. He's gonna lay it on the line. He wants to win every possession, every rebound, loose ball."
