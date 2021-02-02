MVC Notebook: Domask feels good, but status still unknown for Bradley

SIU sophomore forward Marcus Domask feels good, coach Bryan Mullins said on Tuesday's weekly teleconference, but his status is still uncertain for Saturday's series opener at Bradley.

"It's really week-by-week. He's got to get through a week of pain-free symptoms with his foot and everything, and progress from there," Mullins said. "He's been feeling good, but we'll know in the next couple days before the Bradley series. Still confident that I think he'll be back sometime this season."

Domask, the Salukis' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, and his teammates hope it's sooner than later. SIU (8-6, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference) dropped six straight games before beating Northern Iowa 71-68 on Sunday. Sophomore guard Lance Jones scored 27 points, one off his career high, in Sunday's win.

Domask started the first 42 games of his SIU career before a left foot injury put him on the shelf the week of Jan. 25. Freshman center Kyler Filewich moved into the starting lineup in his place.

• The free-throw fill-in: In the closing seconds against Illinois State, Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich turned to a proven free-throw shooter. Right off the bench.