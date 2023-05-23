Saturday night’s press conference in Salt Lake City was about to start, awaiting the arrival of one more SIU player.

“They’re probably going to have to carry Madi (Eberle) to the podium,” Salukis coach Jen Sewell said of her pitcher.

One thing’s for sure: No one can question the effort Eberle gave over the weekend and for the last six weeks of the team’s season that ended with a 13-9, nine-inning loss to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament’s Salt Lake City Regional.

Pitching with a chronic back condition that will affect her for the rest of her career, Eberle threw 37 2/3 of the team’s 41 defensive innings in postseason play. That she allowed 24 runs to Utah and Baylor upped her earned run average but didn’t diminish her impact on the team’s success.

Without Eberle allowing only six runs in 23 innings at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and winning Most Valuable Player honors, SIU doesn’t get the chance to impress the nation with its heart and grit in erasing six and seven-run deficits against a pair of top 20 opponents.

And although it was clear Eberle didn’t have anything close to her best stuff or command in Salt Lake City, she was always there to take the ball and throw.

“It’s been tough; I’m quite tired,” she said. “I’m not going to lie.”

After pitching the first three innings of a 17-1, five-inning win on April 7 at Evansville, Eberle was 12-1 with a 1.56 earned run average and probably in the running for MVC Pitcher of the Year. But a season-ending injury to No. 2 pitcher Elliott Stinson the following week and a drop-off in effectiveness by Hannah Hockerman forced Eberle to work far more often than Sewell wanted.

Eberle’s ERA rose nearly two runs between that game at Evansville until Saturday’s loss to Baylor. But that shouldn’t be an issue next spring if Sewell’s plans turn out as scheduled. The Salukis have inked a pair of pitchers, including Nebraska high school star lefty Maddia Groff, and should be able to use Eberle more judiciously in 2024.

That could lead to less fatigue and more success for the iron woman of SIU softball.

TOP TIER DOMINATION

If you’re looking for clues as to who might win this week’s MVC baseball tournament in Terre Haute, look no farther than the top three seeds.

In the event’s 41 previous seasons – 2020 didn’t happen because COVID-19 canceled all college sports after March 11 – one of the top three seeds earned the championship 35 times. That doesn’t include last year, when Missouri State became the first No. 6 seed to win the title.

Indiana State is the top seed and is going to the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens this week. The Sycamores could even host an NCAA regional next week, although losing the conference tournament won’t help their cause in that regard.

Missouri State is seeking to become the first repeat champion since it pulled the trick in 1996-97. SIU is aiming to become the sixth No. 3 seed to win the tournament, although it will have to buck a recent trend. The Salukis won just seven of their last 18 games, going 5-10 in conference play during that span.

The tournament begins at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday with No. 6 UIC meeting No. 7 Belmont, followed by Murray State and Valparaiso at 5 p.m.

THREE-DOT STUFF

Northern Iowa’s softball team took a major hit last week with the loss of MVC Player of the Year Mya Dodge via the transfer portal. Dodge hit .388 with 17 homers and 68 RBI, tying for the league lead in homers while driving in 11 more runs than anyone else in the league. … Bradley’s baseball team failed to qualify for the conference tournament but Ryan Vogel finished as the league’s leading hitter with a .380 mark, 23 points ahead of Missouri State standout Spencer Nivens. … Indiana State’s Lane Miller finished as the MVC’s only pitcher with an ERA below 3.00 at 2.70, going 6-0 in 53 1/3 innings. SIU’s Jake Combs was second at 3.02.