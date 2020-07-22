MVC Notebook: Former Saluki Scheidecker returning to Wabash Valley

CARBONDALE — Luke Scheidecker, the assistant director of basketball operations at SIU during Barry Hinson's tenure, is returning to coach the Wabash Valley College women's basketball team.
Scheidecker was Hinson's assistant director of basketball operations from 2012-14 following a year at Southeast Missouri State in the same position. The Redhawk alum earned his master's degree in education from SIU in 2014 and went on to coach under Vicki Hall the last two years at Indiana State. Now he's going back to Mount Carmel, where he won 30 games in back-to-back seasons.
"I appreciate coach Hall for giving me the opportunity to be an assistant at Indiana State," Scheidecker said in a news release from Indiana State on Wednesday. "I've enjoyed my time as a Sycamore and know a bright future is ahead for the program."
Hall completely turned over the Indiana State roster in her first two years. The Sycamores went 11-19 in her first season and 5-25 last season, when all 14 players on the roster were newcomers. Indiana State finished 3-15 in the Missouri Valley Conference (ninth place). Evansville (3-26), which didn't win a conference game (0-18), finished last.
"I want to thank Luke Scheidecker for everything he has done for the program," Hall said. "Luke will be deeply missed. He is a relentless worker and recruiter and he has been a force in the rebuilding of this program, I can't thank him enough. We wish him nothing but the best at Wabash where I know he will be successful."
Scheidecker inherited a 14-win program at Wabash Valley and turned it into back-to-back conference champions. His first club went 31-2, and his second team went 30-3 and led the NJCAA in scoring (93.8 points per game). The 2017-18 Lady Warriors also led the nation in shooting (50.6%) and assists per game (23.5). Before going to Wabash Valley, Scheidecker spent one season as the women's basketball coach and athletic director at Shawnee Community College, where he led a team that was winless the previous year to a 30-3 mark.
He is a combined 91-8 as a junior college head coach with seven Coach of the Year honors, three conference and regional titles, and two national tournament appearances.
Scheidecker replaces Lacey Shalenko, who left after one season to pursue a position in Florida. Wabash Valley went 30-2 overall and 18-0 in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. The Lady Warriors won the Region 24 championship and qualified for the NJCAA Tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. All eight of their sophomores graduated. Seven signed with Division I programs.
• UNI's MTE in Cayman Islands moved to Florida: Organizers of the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic announced Wednesday that they were moving the fourth annual tournament to Niceville, Florida, about 66 miles east of Pensacola in the northwest corner of the state, because of COVID-19.
Northern Iowa, the defending regular-season champion of the MVC, is one of the eight teams in the field that are scheduled to compete Nov. 23-25. Kansas State, which is coached by former Saluki Hall of Famers Bruce Weber and Chris Lowery, La Salle, Miami, Nevada, Ole Miss, Oregon State and Western Kentucky are the other teams in the multi-team event (MTE).
The bracket for the tournament will be announced at a later date. All games will take place at Raider Arena, on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.
Northern Iowa returns three starters off last season's 25-6 squad that was hoping for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament before the pandemic hit. One of those returning starters, junior guard A.J. Green, was the Valley Player of the Year. The Panthers added five newcomers, including guard Bowen Born, the Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year.
• Illinois State's MTE in Cancun moved to Florida: Tournament officials for the eighth-team Cancun Challenge announced its event will move to Melbourne, Florida. Purdue will take on Illinois State Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Clemson takes on Mississippi State in the other side of the Riviera Division bracket. Bucknell plays East Tennessee State and Rider takes on Georgia Southern in the Mayan Division.
The winners and losers of the division games play each other Nov. 25. The two-day event will take place at Eastern Florida State College this year, and return to the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera in Cancun, Mexico, next year.
Illinois State finished 10-21 overall and 5-13 in the MVC last season (ninth place). The Redbirds return two starters, senior forward Keith Fisher III and sophomore guard D.J. Horne, and have eight newcomers.
SIU's men's basketball team is scheduled to play three games in three days in Puerto Rico in late November. The Salukis have not been informed of any changes to that MTE yet.
