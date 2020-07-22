MVC Notebook: Former Saluki Scheidecker returning to Wabash Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Luke Scheidecker, the assistant director of basketball operations at SIU during Barry Hinson's tenure, is returning to coach the Wabash Valley College women's basketball team.

Scheidecker was Hinson's assistant director of basketball operations from 2012-14 following a year at Southeast Missouri State in the same position. The Redhawk alum earned his master's degree in education from SIU in 2014 and went on to coach under Vicki Hall the last two years at Indiana State. Now he's going back to Mount Carmel, where he won 30 games in back-to-back seasons.

"I appreciate coach Hall for giving me the opportunity to be an assistant at Indiana State," Scheidecker said in a news release from Indiana State on Wednesday. "I've enjoyed my time as a Sycamore and know a bright future is ahead for the program."

Hall completely turned over the Indiana State roster in her first two years. The Sycamores went 11-19 in her first season and 5-25 last season, when all 14 players on the roster were newcomers. Indiana State finished 3-15 in the Missouri Valley Conference (ninth place). Evansville (3-26), which didn't win a conference game (0-18), finished last.