MVC Notebook: Mullins optimistic Salukis could get back Monday night

Working the 5-on-0 fast break might be SIU's only option this week, but Saluki coach Bryan Mullins is optimistic his team will be back in action Monday night at Indiana State.
SIU (7-3, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference) hasn't played since losing 86-55 at Drake, the program's biggest loss since the former Hall of Fame point guard took over his alma mater in 2019. Some Salukis were able to work out Monday, and more players may become available at the end of the week, Mullins said on Tuesday's MVC coaches teleconference.
"We've had six guys, and we were able to get on the court with 'em (Monday)," he said. "We'll continue to try to get the guys in shape, and continue to work on their skills, and try to do some 5-on-0 stuff. Get the guys as prepared as we can going into next week."
The MVC recommends teams have at least eight players available to play, but does not require it. Mullins believes he'll have that many when SIU tries to snap its three-game losing streak against the Sycamores (6-7, 3-5) Monday at 6 p.m.
"Obviously, it'll depend on how the rest of this week goes with our guys, but we're hoping to have at least eight guys by next Monday," Mullins said.
The Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0), who also haven't played since that series in Des Moines in early January, are scheduled to reappear Tuesday night at Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) at 7.
• Evansville goes out: Evansville (6-8, 4-4), which has avoided any long delays due to COVID-19, will miss Wednesday's game at Indiana State after some positive cases of the coronavirus within its personnel, the league announced Tuesday. The Purple Aces are next scheduled to play Sunday, Jan. 31, and Monday, Feb. 1, at home against Valparaiso (3-8, 0-2).
There are two games scheduled for Wednesday night in the Valley. Loyola (10-3, 5-1) visits the Crusaders at 6 (ESPN+) and Bradley (9-4, 3-1) takes on Illinois State (4-8, 1-5) at Redbird Arena in Normal at 8 (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3).
• Missouri State women 25th in latest coaches poll: Missouri State's women's team was 25th in the USA Today coaches top 25 poll and 28th in The Associated Press top 25 on Monday.
The Lady Bears (6-2, 2-0) have a big series this weekend, hosting Drake (7-6, 5-1) Friday and Saturday. MSU and Drake are 1 and 2 in the MVC in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, No. 24 and No. 50. The series at JQH Arena will also pit the Valley player of the week, MSU guard Brice Calip, against the league's newcomer of the week, Drake forward Grace Berg.
With two top 25 wins, the MVC women's side was eighth in the country in the latest NET conference rankings.
• Salukis Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bid: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com. Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb. 13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman