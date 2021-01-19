MVC Notebook: Mullins optimistic Salukis could get back Monday night

Working the 5-on-0 fast break might be SIU's only option this week, but Saluki coach Bryan Mullins is optimistic his team will be back in action Monday night at Indiana State.

SIU (7-3, 1-3 Missouri Valley Conference) hasn't played since losing 86-55 at Drake, the program's biggest loss since the former Hall of Fame point guard took over his alma mater in 2019. Some Salukis were able to work out Monday, and more players may become available at the end of the week, Mullins said on Tuesday's MVC coaches teleconference.

"We've had six guys, and we were able to get on the court with 'em (Monday)," he said. "We'll continue to try to get the guys in shape, and continue to work on their skills, and try to do some 5-on-0 stuff. Get the guys as prepared as we can going into next week."

The MVC recommends teams have at least eight players available to play, but does not require it. Mullins believes he'll have that many when SIU tries to snap its three-game losing streak against the Sycamores (6-7, 3-5) Monday at 6 p.m.

"Obviously, it'll depend on how the rest of this week goes with our guys, but we're hoping to have at least eight guys by next Monday," Mullins said.